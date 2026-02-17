New York Jets 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Another Rebuilding Season in New York?

Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they need it after a dreadful 3-14 record in the 2025 season.

New York still has a ton of questions on both sides of the ball, as it moved on from Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline while the signing of Justin Fields did not work at quarterback.

The Jets are strapped with a ton of draft capital, including the No. 2 and No. 16 picks in this year’s draft. Despite, that, they’re not seeing a ton of love in the futures market – and for good reason.

New York doesn’t have an answer at quarterback heading into the offseason, and the No. 2 overall pick may not be enough for the time to find a replacement for the 2026 season. Fernando Mendoza is heavily favored to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there isn’t another elite quarterback prospect to take at No. 2.

That puts the Jets in a tough spot, as this team is not going to turn things around until it figures out the quarterback position. The Super Bowl odds for next season were released after the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60, and New York isn’t expected to compete for a playoff spot, never mind a Super Bowl.

Jets Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+20000 (Tied for 29th)

New York is tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the second-worst odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

The team has a few notable free agents in Alijah Vera-Tucker, Breece Hall and Tyrod Taylor, but this roster was gutted at the trade deadline with Gardner and Williams being sent out for a boatload of draft picks.

Those trades were smart – New York wasn’t ready to contend with those players on the team – but it now puts the Jets in a position where they need to hit on as many high draft picks as possible until they land a quarterback that can get them back into the playoffs.

At +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the Jets aren’t projected to be a playoff team in the 2026 season. New York hasn’t made the postseason since 2010, and it almost certainly needs to find a new quarterback after Fields struggled mightily in his short stint as the starter in 2025.

On the bright side for the Jets, they don’t have the worst Super Bowl odds in their division. The Miami Dolphins (+25000) are tied for last in the odds to win it all this season, meaning New York could take a small step forward after a brutal 2025 campaign.

