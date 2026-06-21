New Zealand vs. Egypt Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

All four teams in Group G played to a draw in their first match of the 2026 World Cup, which means the group remains wide open heading into the second slate of games.

Sunday night's action will wrap up with a showdown between New Zealand and Egypt. A win would all but secure a team's spot in the knockout stage.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Sunday night's showdown.

New Zealand vs. Egypt Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

New Zealand +425

Egypt -173

Draw +295

Total

OVER 2.5 (+114)

UNDER 2.5 (-145)

New Zealand vs. Egypt How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 21

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: BC Place

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

New Zealand record: 0-1-0

Egypt record: 0-1-0

New Zealand vs. Egypt History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other three times in their history. Egypt is 2-1-0 in those three matches. The most recent was a 1-0 victory in March of 2024 in a FIFA Series friendly.

New Zealand

New Zealand was a significant underdog in its opening match against Iran, so the Kiwis were happy to come away with a 2-2 draw behind two goals by Elijah Just.

Egypt

Much like New Zealand, Egypt was an underdog in its opening match. It took on the Group G favorite, Belgium, and played to a 1-1 draw.

New Zealand vs. Egypt Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Elijah Just to score his third goal of the tournament:

Elijah Just scored both goals for New Zealand in its first match of the tournament, and he's seventh amongst all players in expected goals at 1.47. Despite that, the betting market has him fifth on the odds list to score for New Zealand against Egypt. I'll absolutely jump on him to score at +625.

New Zealand vs. Egypt Prediction and Best Bet

My best bet for this match is for both teams to score. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

I don't know if New Zealand is going to do enough to win this game, but they managed +0.77 expected goals in their first game against Iran, the eighth-highest mark amongst all teams in the first round of the group stage. Their defense was bad, but if they can continue their aggressive offensive style of soccer, I'm willing to bet on both teams finding the back of the net at least once in this match.

Pick: Both Teams to Score (+120)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!