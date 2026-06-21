New Zealand vs. Egypt Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
All four teams in Group G played to a draw in their first match of the 2026 World Cup, which means the group remains wide open heading into the second slate of games.
Sunday night's action will wrap up with a showdown between New Zealand and Egypt. A win would all but secure a team's spot in the knockout stage.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Sunday night's showdown.
New Zealand vs. Egypt Odds and Total
3-Way Moneyline
- New Zealand +425
- Egypt -173
- Draw +295
Total
- OVER 2.5 (+114)
- UNDER 2.5 (-145)
New Zealand vs. Egypt How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 21
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: BC Place
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock
- New Zealand record: 0-1-0
- Egypt record: 0-1-0
New Zealand vs. Egypt History and Tournament Results
These two teams have faced each other three times in their history. Egypt is 2-1-0 in those three matches. The most recent was a 1-0 victory in March of 2024 in a FIFA Series friendly.
New Zealand
New Zealand was a significant underdog in its opening match against Iran, so the Kiwis were happy to come away with a 2-2 draw behind two goals by Elijah Just.
Egypt
Much like New Zealand, Egypt was an underdog in its opening match. It took on the Group G favorite, Belgium, and played to a 1-1 draw.
New Zealand vs. Egypt Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Elijah Just to score his third goal of the tournament:
Elijah Just scored both goals for New Zealand in its first match of the tournament, and he's seventh amongst all players in expected goals at 1.47. Despite that, the betting market has him fifth on the odds list to score for New Zealand against Egypt. I'll absolutely jump on him to score at +625.
New Zealand vs. Egypt Prediction and Best Bet
My best bet for this match is for both teams to score. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:
I don't know if New Zealand is going to do enough to win this game, but they managed +0.77 expected goals in their first game against Iran, the eighth-highest mark amongst all teams in the first round of the group stage. Their defense was bad, but if they can continue their aggressive offensive style of soccer, I'm willing to bet on both teams finding the back of the net at least once in this match.
Pick: Both Teams to Score (+120)
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets