NFC Championship Lookahead Lines: Seahawks Have Clear Path to Super Bowl 60

The NFC has had a strong 2025-26 season, and now we're down to four teams who are still in contention to win the conference championship and represent the NFC at Super Bowl 60.

In the Divisional Round, the Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers, and the Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams. That means there are only four potential matchups we'll see in the NFC Championship.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released betting odds for all four hypothetical matchups. It's interesting to note that the Seahawks would be favored in the NFC Championship no matter who they would face. The Rams would be favored against the 49ers, but slight underdogs to the Seahawks. The Bears would be underdogs to the Seahawks but slight favorites against the 49ers. The 49ers would be underdogs to both the Rams and Bears.

NFC Championship Lookahead Odds

Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Odds

Spread

Rams +1.5 (-120)

Seahawks -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Rams -104

Seahawks -112

Total

OVER 48.5 (-115)

UNDER 48.5 (-105)

Bears vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Odds

Spread

Bears +5.5 (-105)

Seahawks -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bears +210

Seahawks -255

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

49ers vs. Bears NFC Championship Odds

Spread

49ers +1.5 (-112)

Bears -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

49ers +100

Bears -118

Total

OVER 49.5 (-118)

UNDER 49.5 (-104)

49ers vs. Rams NFC Championship Odds

Spread

49ers +6.5 (-104)

Rams -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

49ers +285

Rams -355

Total

OVER 53.5 (-105)

UNDER 53.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

