NFC Championship Lookahead Lines: Seahawks Have Clear Path to Super Bowl 60

Iain MacMillan|
The Seahawks would be favored against either opponent in NFC Championship.
The NFC has had a strong 2025-26 season, and now we're down to four teams who are still in contention to win the conference championship and represent the NFC at Super Bowl 60.

In the Divisional Round, the Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers, and the Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams. That means there are only four potential matchups we'll see in the NFC Championship.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released betting odds for all four hypothetical matchups. It's interesting to note that the Seahawks would be favored in the NFC Championship no matter who they would face. The Rams would be favored against the 49ers, but slight underdogs to the Seahawks. The Bears would be underdogs to the Seahawks but slight favorites against the 49ers. The 49ers would be underdogs to both the Rams and Bears.

NFC Championship Lookahead Odds

Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Odds

Spread

  • Rams +1.5 (-120)
  • Seahawks -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Rams -104
  • Seahawks -112

Total

  • OVER 48.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 48.5 (-105)

Bears vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Odds

Spread

  • Bears +5.5 (-105)
  • Seahawks -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Bears +210
  • Seahawks -255

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-110)

49ers vs. Bears NFC Championship Odds

Spread

  • 49ers +1.5 (-112)
  • Bears -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • 49ers +100
  • Bears -118

Total

  • OVER 49.5 (-118)
  • UNDER 49.5 (-104)

49ers vs. Rams NFC Championship Odds

Spread

  • 49ers +6.5 (-104)
  • Rams -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • 49ers +285
  • Rams -355

Total

  • OVER 53.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 53.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Iain MacMillan
