NFC Playoff Odds: Lions, Eagles, and Vikings Battle for No. 1 Seed
The Philadelphia Eagles officially established themselves as a top Super Bowl contender in Week 13 when they took down the Baltimore Ravens in impressive fashion.
Now that they have control of the NFC East, their eyes are set on stealing the No. 1 seed in the conference away from the Detroit Lions, who will enter Week 14 as not only the top team in the NFC, but as Super Bowl favorites.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to enter the NFL Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
NFC No. 1 Seed Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Lions -160
- Eagles +190
- Vikings +700
- Packers +3000
Lions and Eagles Battle for No. 1 Seed in NFC
The Lions will enter Week 14 as the -160 favorites to land the No. 1 seed in the NFC which comes with a BYE in the opening round and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. At -160 odds, they have an implied probability of 61.54% of securing the spot.
At 11-1, the Lions are in control of their own destiny and will secure the No. 1 seed if they win out. Things will get a bit more tricky if they finish with the same record as the Eagles. The first tiebreaker in this situation would be the head-to-head result, but because the Eagles and Lions don't face each other this regular season, we would have to look at the second tiebreaker which is record inside the conference. The Lions currently hold this advantage at 7-1 compared to the Eagles at 6-2, but there's a world in which those records are tied as well. Record against common opponents would be the third tiebreaker, followed by strength of schedule.
The Eagles do have the advantage when it comes to remaining strength of schedule. Their remaining opponents have a win percentage of .443 with the Steelers and Commanders set as their two most difficult games. Meanwhile, the Lions have the third most difficult remaining schedule in the NFL with games against the Bills, Packers, and Vikings.
A curveball could also be thrown in the mix if the Vikings finish the year strong. At 9-2, they're second in the NFC North and tied with the same record as the Eagles. The Lions currently hold a one game advantage and the tiebreaker with an earlier win against them, but the two teams will rematch in the final week of the season. If things break the right way, that game may not only be for the NFC North, but the winner may claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
At +700 odds, the Vikings have an implied probability of 12.5% of securing the No. 1 seed. The Packers also have an outside shot at +3000 odds (3.23% implied probability), but if they can upset the Lions in Week 14 then the door for them to steal the division swings wide open.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.