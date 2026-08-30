NFC South Division Odds for 2026 Season (Buccaneers Are Best Team in Worst Division)

The NFC South hasn't been the same since Drew Brees and Tom Brady retired, and this year doesn't look like it's going to be any different. The Carolina Panthers won the division in 2025 with a losing record at 8-9, becoming only the fifth team to win a division with a losing record.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dealt with injuries all season their derailed their season in the second half. The Atlanta Falcons had poor quarterback play that cost them a few close wins. The New Orleans Saints got hot late in the season, but it was too little, too late. All of that added up to Bryce Young and the Panthers claiming their first division title since 2015.

The bad news for the NFC South is that no team is expected to be a Super Bowl contender. The good news is it's truly any team's to win, and it'll be the most wide-open division when the season kicks off.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the worst division in football.

NFC South Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Buccaneers +200

Saints +250

Falcons +310

Panthers +320

The Buccaneers are set as +200 favorites to win the division, with an implied probability of winning the NFC South for the fifth time in six years. The Panthers have the longest odds, but at +320, they're only slightly behind the other three teams.

In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I broke down why I'm betting on the Buccaneers to reclaim their divisional title:

Let's not overthink the NFC South. The Saints and Panthers may have gotten hot at the end of last season, but the Buccaneers are the clear best team in this division. They were 6-2 before the BYE week last season, and then went 2-7 after the BYE. Their final four losses were all by four points or less, so I expect some late-game variance to go back in their favor this season.

They have the best quarterback and the most complete roster of the four teams in the NFC South. They also drafted Rueben Bain Jr., who could make an immediate impact on defense for them.

They won't be an NFC contender, but they'll win the worst division in football.

Pick: Buccaneers to Win NFC South (+200) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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