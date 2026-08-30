NFC West Division Odds for 2026 Season (Rams Favored Over Defending Super Bowl Champions)

You know a division is good when the defending Super Bowl champions aren't set as the favorites to win it the following season, but that's what we have in the NFC West in 2026. The division may just be home to the two best teams in the entire league between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

It's not just those two teams, either. The San Francisco 49ers are also expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot.

The division came down to the wire last season. The Rams had the lead for the majority of the year, but the Seahawks beat them in an overtime thriller in Week 16, which ended up being enough for them to win the division. The two teams would meet in Seattle again in the NFC Championship, and the Seahawks would once again get the win to advance to the Super Bowl.

Now, the NFC West is set to be the most top-heavy division in the league. Let's dive into it.

2026 NFC West Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rams -115

Seahawks +220

49ers +340

Cardinals +10000

The Rams are set as -115 favorites to win the division, with an implied probability of 53.49%. The Seahawks are second on the odds list at +220, and the 49ers are close behind at +340. Unfortunately for fans of the Arizona Cardinals, their odds are set at 100-1, an implied probability of 0.99%. In fact, the Cardinals have the shortest odds to finish with the worst record in the NFL, and having to play in the NFC West plays a big role in that.

The Rams were already an elite team last season, and then they went out in the offseason and signed the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, and traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie. Now, you have to struggle to find a weakness on this team. You might be able to point to Matthew Stafford's age and bank on some regression, or look to a Rams' special teams unit that ranked amongst one of the worst in the league last season, but outside of those two potential question marks, this might be the best team we've seen in the NFL in recent history.

It's hard to justify a bet against the Seahawks, but this Rams team is too stacked not to pick them to win this division. I'll back them to reclaim the NFC West crown at -115 odds.

Pick: Rams to Win NFC West (-115) via FanDuel

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