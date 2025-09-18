NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 3 (Seahawks Will Cover Big Spread vs. Saints)
In the blink of an eye, we're already two weeks into the 2025 NFL season.
It's almost time for Week 3 action, and given that we're still two weeks away from the start of BYE weeks, there are 16 games for us to watch and bet on. You can find my best overall bet for every game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, I'm going to focus only on the point spreads.
Let's take a look at my spread pick for all 16 Week 3 games.
NFL Week 3 Spread Picks
All odds listed via BetMGM Sportsbook
Dolphins vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +12.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -8 (-110)
Bengals vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +3 (-115)
Steelers vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +1.5 (-105)
Rams vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-105)
Jets vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -7 (+100)
Raiders vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +3.5 (-118)
Falcons vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -6 (-105)
Texans vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +2 (-110)
Colts vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -3.5 (-115)
Broncos vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -3 (-105)
Saints vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -7.5 (-110)
Cardinals vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -2.5 (-115)
Cowboys vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -1 (-105)
Chiefs vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -6.5 (-110)
Lions vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
