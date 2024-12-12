NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 15 (Can Seahawks Cover as Home Underdogs to Packers?)
We somehow found a way to go .500 in a week that had 13 games, going 6-6-1 in Week 14 for -0.55 units.
Now, we're in the final stretch of the season which means we have 16 games in each of the last four weeks. I'm going to do my best to string together a few winning weeks in a row as we close out the regular season.
Let's take a look at my spread picks for all 16 NFL Week 15 games.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 14: 6-6-1 (-0.55 units)
- Season-to-date record: 103-103 (-9.58 units)
NFL Week 14 Spread Picks
Rams vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -3
Ravens vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -14.5
Jets vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets -3
Cowboys vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers -2.5
Commanders vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders -7.5
Bengals vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +5
Chiefs vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +4
Dolphins vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +2.5
Colts vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -4
Steelers vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +5
Patriots vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +5.5
Bills vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -2.5
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers +3
Packers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks +2.5
Bears vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -6.5
Falcons vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -4
