NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 15 (Can Seahawks Cover as Home Underdogs to Packers?)

Iain MacMillan

The Seahawks are home underdogs to the Packers in the Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football.
We somehow found a way to go .500 in a week that had 13 games, going 6-6-1 in Week 14 for -0.55 units.

Now, we're in the final stretch of the season which means we have 16 games in each of the last four weeks. I'm going to do my best to string together a few winning weeks in a row as we close out the regular season.

Let's take a look at my spread picks for all 16 NFL Week 15 games.

Against the Spread Records

  • Week 14: 6-6-1 (-0.55 units)
  • Season-to-date record: 103-103 (-9.58 units)

Rams vs. 49ers Spread Pick

  • Pick: 49ers -3

Ravens vs. Giants Spread Pick

  • Pick: Ravens -14.5

Jets vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

  • Pick: Jets -3

Cowboys vs. Panthers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Panthers -2.5

Commanders vs. Saints Spread Pick

  • Pick: Commanders -7.5

Bengals vs. Titans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Titans +5

Chiefs vs. Browns Spread Pick

  • Pick: Browns +4

Dolphins vs. Texans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Dolphins +2.5

Colts vs. Broncos Spread Pick

  • Pick: Broncos -4

Steelers vs. Eagles Spread Pick

  • Pick: Steelers +5

Patriots vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Patriots +5.5

Bills vs. Lions Spread Pick

  • Pick: Lions -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Chargers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Buccaneers +3

Packers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick

  • Pick: Seahawks +2.5

Bears vs. Vikings Spread Pick

  • Pick: Vikings -6.5

Falcons vs. Raiders Spread Pick

  • Pick: Falcons -4

