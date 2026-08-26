NFL Coach of the Year Prediction: Robert Saleh is Best Bet Ahead of 2026 Season
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The 2026 NFL regular season is quickly approaching, so if you haven't already, it's time to place some futures bets for the upcoming campaign.
In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I broke down my favorite futures bet for every single team this season. Whether it's a bet on a team to win their division, an over on a projected win total, a player prop, or an awards market.
One of my favorite bets that I've placed is my pick to win NFL Coach of the Year. Before I break down why I'm betting on Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans, let's take a look at the top names on the odds list.
NFL Coach of the Year Odds
- John Harbaugh +650
- Jesse Minter +850
- Kevin Stefanski +1400
- Brian Schottenheimer +1400
- Kellen Moore +1400
- Joe Brady +1500
- Ben Johnson +1500
- Robert Saleh +1600
- Klint Kubiak +1700
- Jim Harbaugh +1900
- Dan Campbell +2200
- Liam Coen +2200
- Kyle Shanahan +2200
- Aaron Glenn +2500
- Zac Taylor +2700
- Dan Quinn +2700
- Mike McCarthy +2700
- Kevin O'Connell +2700
- DeMeco Ryans +2700
- Shane Steichen +2700
- Todd Monken +2700
NFL Coach of the Year Best Bet
Pick: Robert Saleh +1600
We know the recipe for Coach of the Year at this point. It's going to be a new coach who has taken over a bad team and then leads them to the playoffs, preferably a division title, in his first year. There are a few other names that fit that bill, like John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, but I think it's Saleh taking over the Titans who has the best chance of taking a team from worst to first. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are both good, but not great, teams. The division is winnable if the Titans take a significant step forward under Saleh.
Of course, there are some things that will have to go right for Saleh and the Titans. Cam Ward is going to have to take a significant step forward in his development, and their defense is going to have to be better than it was last season. When it comes to the second of the two points, let's remember how good the Jets' defense was under Saleh and how they immediately became one of the worst units in the league after he was fired.
If he can carry that level of coaching to the Titans' defense this season and then they get some help from their young players on offense, the ingredients are there for Tennessee to be one of the surprising teams of the 2026 season.
If they are, Saleh is going to look like a great bet to be named the Coach of the Year at +1600.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets