NFL MVP Odds for 2026 Season: Josh Allen Set as Favorite, Jordan Love Undervalued Ahead of Week 1

The first game of the 2026 NFL season is less than two weeks away, and the odds to win the MVP feature a ton of exciting names at the top of the list.

The MVP has turned into a quarterback award, with the last non-quarterback winner coming all the way back in 2012 when Adrian Peterson took home the honor as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

This season, Bijan Robinson (+10000) is the first non-quarterback listed in the odds, and he’s considered a massive long shot to win this award.

Last year, the MVP eventually became a two-man race between Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams quarterback taking home the honors. Now, both players are outside the top four in the odds this season with Stafford barely hanging on to a top-10 spot.

So, will we see yet another new MVP winner in 2026?

Here’s a look at the odds to win the MVP in the 2026 season with Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen leading the way.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +600

Lamar Jackson: +800

Joe Burrow: +850

Patrick Mahomes: +1000

Justin Herbert: +1000

Drake Maye: +1000

Dak Prescott: +1200

Caleb Williams: +1200

Matthew Stafford: +1400

Brock Purdy: +1800

Jordan Love: +2000

Jayden Daniels: +2000

Trevor Lawrence: +2500

Sam Darnold: +2800

Jalen Hurts: +2800

Jared Goff: +3500

Bo Nix: +3500

Kyler Murray: +4000

Jaxson Dart: +4500

Baker Mayfield: +4500

CJ Stroud: +5000

Cameron Ward: +6000

Daniel Jones: +9000

Bryce Young: +10000

Malik Willis: +10000

Bijan Robinson: +10000

Tyler Shough: +10000

Aaron Rodgers: +10000

Michael Penix Jr.: +12000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +12000

Puka Nacua: +15000

Christian McCaffrey: +15000

Note: No other player has shorter than +20000 odds to win MVP this season.

Josh Allen Enters 2026 as MVP Favorite

Josh Allen does it all for the Buffalo Bills, who are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the best odds to win the Super Bowl of any AFC team.

Oddsmakers clearly expect a bounce-back year from the Bills in the standings after they finished second in the AFC East and had the No. 6 seed in the conference entering the playoffs in 2025.

Allen was in the MVP conversation for a bit, but losing the division to Drake Maye all but ended his case. He finished last season with 25 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing scores, but turnovers have held Allen back at times from making even more of his elite skill set.

Now, the Bills added D.J. Moore to bolster their passing game, a much-needed addition after the team lacked a No. 1 receiver in 2025. Allen’s combination of rushing and passing should help him put up the counting numbers to win MVP, but does he have a different standard than others since he’s already won the award?

I don’t exactly love this price for Allen in a loaded AFC where the No. 1 seed is going to be tough to attain.

Jordan Love May Be Best Value to Win MVP

Could there be a case for Jordan Love at +2000? Love is outside the top group in the odds to win the MVP, but he’s on a Green Bay team that was in the top five in the NFL in EPA/Play in the 2025 season.

Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are no longer in Green Bay, but Love showed last season that he could put up impressive numbers even with several of his top options (Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed) missing significant time with injuries.

Love finished with 23 passing touchdowns, a 66.3 percent completion percentage and led the Pack to a 9-5-1 record in 15 games. He’s going to need to play a full season to win MVP (something he hasn’t done since 2023), but the advanced numbers are a big fan of Love’s game.

If he can lead Green Bay to a division title in the NFC North – likely the best division in football – he could be in the mix for this award. At +2000, I think Love has a better chance of landing a top seed than Dak Prescott (+1200), Brock Purdy (+1800) and even Joe Burrow (+850).

MVP Candidates to Watch

Patrick Mahomes: Fresh off a torn ACL, Mahomes could endear himself to voters by returning to his elite form in 2026. The path is extremely tough though given the price (+1000) as the Chiefs play in a loaded AFC West and have fallen short of an elite offense in recent seasons.

Joe Burrow: Health will always be a key for Burrow, but the Bengals may have the best all-around roster of the Burrow era in 2026. The AFC North is open for the taking, and we should expect some huge passing stats as long as Burrow stays healthy.

Caleb Williams: Will Williams ascend to a new level in 2026? The Bears won the NFC North in 2025 and have a dynamic offense with Ben Johnson calling plays. If Williams can be more efficient throwing the ball, he could put up some huge counting stats as a dual-threat option.

Matthew Stafford: The reigning league MVP is set at ninth in the odds after a monster season – especially with his passing touchdowns. I’d expect some regression in that department, but this Rams’ offense should be extremely tough to stop with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on the outside.

Drake Maye: The runner-up for last year’s MVP, Maye now has A.J. Brown as his No. 1 option in New England. The big question? Was last year’s easy schedule a major driver for Maye’s success? If that’s the case, he may regress a bit facing a first-place schedule in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .