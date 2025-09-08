NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Skyrockets to Favorite, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert Rising After Week 1
It didn’t even take all 16 games in Week 1 of the 2025 season for the betting market to have a new favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+350) has jumped Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson as the favorite in this market, as he aims to win his second consecutive league MVP.
Allen was marvelous on Sunday Night Football, helping the Bills erase a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit by throwing for 394 yards and two scores while rushing for another 30 yards and two scores in the win.
The Bills star ended up outdueling Jackson, who was done in by a Derrick Henry fumble (Henry is +7000 to win MVP) in the fourth quarter that shifted the game in Buffalo’s favor. Jackson remains No. 2 in the odds (+475), but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+750) fell back after his team scored just 17 points in a one-point win over the lowly Cleveland Browns.
There has been a ton of odds movement in the NFL after the first few days of games, so let’s break down some of the biggest risers in the market entering Monday’s action.
2025 NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen: +350
- Lamar Jackson: +475
- Joe Burrow: +750
- Patrick Mahomes: +850
- Jayden Daniels: +850
- Jordan Love: +1400
- Jalen Hurts: +1400
- Justin Herbert: +1500
- Brock Purdy: +2000
- Baker Mayfield: +2500
- Kyler Murray: +3000
- Dak Prescott: +3500
- Trevor Lawrence: +4000
- Caleb Williams: +4000
- CJ Stroud: +4000
- Bo Nix: +4000
- Aaron Rodgers: +4000
- Jared Goff: +4500
- Michael Penix Jr.: +5500
- Matthew Stafford: +5500
- Derrick Henry (+7000)
Josh Allen (+350)
What can’t Josh Allen do?
The reigning league MVP dominated the Ravens both through the air and on the ground, putting up the best statistical performance of any quarterback in Week 1. Allen has a long way to go to repeat as the league MVP, but his combo of rushing and passing makes him an instant contender for this award year in and year out.
Right now, Allen is the standalone favorite in the betting market.
Jordan Love (+1400)
Love only threw a pair of scores in Week 1, but the Green Bay Packers blew out the Detroit Lions, showing that they may be the class of the NFC North in the 2025 season.
A lot of people are high on Green Bay, which is now +900 to win the Super Bowl, and a strong regular season record would go a long way to helping Love win his first MVP. After the Packers quarterback missed time with injuries in 2024, he looks to be on the right track to build an MVP case in 2025.
Love jumped from +2500 to +1400 to win the award this season.
Justin Herbert (+1500)
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw for 318 yards and three scores on Friday night in a massive upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert has a tough path to the MVP because he plays in one of the best divisions in the NFL, but a win over KC can’t be discounted.
After the win, Herbert jumped from +2000 to +1500 to win the league MVP. In his second season in Jim Harbaugh’s system, Herbert could be a breakout candidate in 2025.
Honorable mentions
There are a few players worth mentioning in this market, including four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers (+4000), who threw for four scores in Week 1 against the New York Jets. … Rodgers isn’t the only player that had a big Week 1 but is still down in the odds, as Henry (despite his fumble) ran for 169 yards and two scores for Baltimore against Buffalo. … Baker Mayfield (+2500) led a comeback drive for the Bucs, finding Emeka Egbuka for a touchdown in the final minutes to beat Atlanta. The Bucs appear poised to win the NFC South again in 2025. … Justin Fields (+9000) had a huge debut with the Jets, rushing for 48 yards and two scores while throwing for 218 yards and another score. He’s not going to win MVP unless the Jets shockingly make the playoffs, but his performance is worth mentioning.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
