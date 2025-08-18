NFL MVP Odds: Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen Top Odds List for 2025 Season
The 2025 NFL season is almost upon us. We're now less than a month away from opening night, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys.
That means that if you haven't already, it's time to place some bets on futures for the upcoming campaign. One of the most popular bets to place every season is which player will be named NFL MVP.
Let's be honest about the award. MVP has turned into the "best quarterback" award, and the Offensive Player of the Year award has become the "best non-quarterback" award. Let's take a look at the top names on the odds list to win the award in 2025.
NFL MVP odds
- Lamar Jackson +550
- Joe Burrow +600
- Josh Allen +600
- Patrick Mahomes +700
- Jayden Daniels +750
- Jalen Hurts +1800
- Justin Herbert +2000
- CJ Stroud +2500
- Jordan Love +2500
- Jared Goff +3000
- Brock Purdy +3000
- Dak Prescott +3000
- Caleb Williams +3000
- Baker Mayfield +3000
- Kyler Murray +3000
- Matthew Stafford +3500
- Bo Nix +3500
- Trevor Lawrence +5000
- Saquon Barkely +5000
- Drake Maye +5000
- Aaron Rodgers +5000
- Tua Tagovailoa +6000
- Michael Penix Jr. +6600
- Sam Darnold +6600
- Bryce Young +8000
- J.J. McCarthy +8000
- Justin Jefferson +10000
- Ja'Marr Chase +1000
- Derrick Henry +10000
- Jahmyr Gibbs +10000
- Justin Fields +10000
Lamar Jackson Favored to Win NFL MVP
Lamar Jackson already has two NFL MVPs to his name, winning the award in both 2019 and 2023, and many people believed he was deserving of winning the award last season, but voters gave it to Josh Allen. Now, Jackson is back to being the betting favorite over the likes of Allen and Patrick Mahomes in 2025.
Jackson's duel-threat capability makes him an obvious choice to win the award. His ability to torch teams on the ground and through the air while having a less-than-stellar wide receiver core to throw to, Jackson is everything you're looking for in an MVP. Will the voter fatigue pass, making him the top option to win it in 2025?
No matter who you decide to bet on, be sure to shop around for odds as they vary from sportsbook to sportsbook. For example, Jackson is listed at +430 at FanDuel, but +550 at both BetMGM and DraftKings. Be sure to check out the best sportsbooks in the state you live in to make sure you get the best price possible.
2025 NFL MVP Prediction
Earlier this offseason, I broke down why I'm betting on Joe Burrow to be named the NFL MVP this season:
We know that there is such a thing as voter fatigue when it comes to deciding who will win MVP across North American professional sports leagues, and last year could've been an example of that with Josh Allen winning the award over two-time winner, Lamar Jackson.
If that's the case, then Joe Burrow may have a leg up on his competition this season. With Allen winning one last year, Burrow is now the only quarterback of the "big four", the other being Allen, Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, who has yet to win MVP in his career.
The Bengals managed to retain Tee Higgins this offseason, meaning Burrow will have all his top weapons to throw to again in 2025. He led the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,918, almost 300 more yards than the next closest quarterback (Jared Goff, 4,629). He also recorded 43 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL, while giving up just nine interceptions.
If he's able to repeat those numbers in 2025 while also securing a playoff spot, and maybe even the AFC North crown, it's going to be hard to deny him the MVP award. At +650, he's my best bet to do exactly that.
Pick: Joe Burrow +650 via DraftKings
