NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds for 2026 Season: Jahmyr Gibbs Leads Way Over Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is almost here, and there are a ton of award markets to consider betting on before the season gets underway.

One of those is the Offensive Player of the Year, which hasn’t had a repeat winner since Marshall Faulk (who won in 1999, 2000 and 2001) and has seen players from multiple positions win the award in recent years.

Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba won this award in the 2025 season, finishing with a league-best 1,793 receiving yards to go with 119 receptions and 10 scores. JSN is just eighth in the odds to win the award this season, as Seattle lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after he took the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching job.

Since 2020, three running backs and three wide receivers have earned this award while the last quarterback to win was Patrick Mahomes back in 2018. The MVP award has become almost exclusively a quarterback honor, but Offensive Player of the Year usually features a player at a skill position – at least in the last 10 years.

That’s important to note when betting on this market, as the top quarterbacks to win are Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, who are both priced at +7000 in the 2026 season.

So, who are the top contenders in 2026?

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the favorite (+550) to win Offensive Player of the Year, as he could have an even bigger role now that David Montgomery is in Houston. The Lions did bring in Isiah Pacheco to help spell Gibbs, but the former first-round pick is coming off a wild 2025 season where he ran 1,223 yards and 13 scores while also adding 616 receiving yards and five scores through the air.

Gibbs and Bijan Robinson (+900) are the only two players priced at shorter than 10/1 to win OPOY. Robinson may be second because of the shaky quarterback situation in Atlanta with Michael Penix Jr. coming off a torn ACL and Tua Tagovailoa struggling to earn the starting job even though Penix has barely practiced.

After those two stars, an interesting group of receivers makes up the next three spots – Ja’Marr Chase (+1000), Puka Nacua (+1300) and Justin Jefferson (+1400). Both Chase and Jefferson could benefit from better quarterback play in 2026 after playing on teams with a ton of QB injuries last season.

One more player to watch is San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey (+1700). CMC is a real threat to finish with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards if he can stay healthy, but injuries have been a huge concern for him his entire career.

This market should end up being more defined through the first few weeks, but oddsmakers currently have 13 players priced at +2500 or better to win OPOY.

Here’s a look at the entire market as the NFL gears up for Week 1.

2026 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs: +550

Bijan Robinson: +900

Ja’Marr Chase: +1000

Puka Nacua: +1300

Justin Jefferson: +1400

Christian McCaffrey: +1700

Saquon Barkley: +2000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +2000

Jonathan Taylor: +2200

James Cook: +2200

Derrick Henry: +2200

CeeDee Lamb: +2500

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2500

Nico Collins: +3500

Kenneth Walker III: +3500

A.J. Brown: +3500

Omarion Hampton: +4000

Ashton Jeanty: +4000

Rashee Rice: +4500

Malik Nabers: +4500

George Pickens: +4500

Drake London: +5500

Brock Bowers: +6000

Tetairoa McMillan: +6500

DeVonta Smith: +6500

Chris Olave: +6500

Lamar Jackson: +7000

Josh Allen: +7000

Jayden Daniels: +7500

De’Von Achane: +7500

Caleb Williams: +7500

Trey McBride: +8000

Kyren Williams: +8000

Josh Jacobs: +8000

Joe Burrow: +8000

Patrick Mahomes: +8000

Emeka Egbuka: +8000

Cam Skattebo: +8000

No other player is listed at shorter than +9000 odds this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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