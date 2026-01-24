NFL Parlay for Conference Championship Sunday (Bet This Parlay at 25-1 Odds)

We have a duo of conference championship games to bet on this week. As bettors, we have to make the most of today's action because we are just three games away from the start of the long offseason.

In this article, I'm going to give you a parlay that I'm going to bet on for today's action. Remember, parlays are hard to hit, so bet responsibly, but let's see if we can cash in on one at north of 25-1 odds.

NFL Parlay for Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Patriots -6.5 vs. Broncos

Kayshon Boutte 40+ receiving yards

Blake Corum UNDER 28.5 rushing yards

Rashid Shaheed anytime touchdown

Parlay odds: +2523 (subject to change)

Patriots -6.5 vs. Broncos

In this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm betting on the Patriots to cover the spread, but for the sake of the parlay, we're going to get even more aggressive and take them at -6.5. As long as they win by the magic number of seven, this leg of the parlay will hit.

The Patriots' defense is coming into this game underrated. They got healthy late in the season and have looked phenomenal against both the Chargers and Texans. Jarrett Stidham is going to struggle in a moment as big as the AFC Championship.

Kayshon Boutte 40+ receiving yards

One of the best strategies to move the ball against the Broncos' defense is to throw the ball to whatever side of the field that Patrick Surtain isn't lined up on. With Surtain likely shadowing the Patriots' top receiver, Stefon Diggs, throwing to Kayshon Boutte on the other side of the field would be a smart strategy for the New England offense.

Boutte has racked up 66 yards and 75 yards in the Patriots' first two postseason games, and he's in a great spot to have another strong performance on Sunday.

Blake Corum UNDER 28.5 rushing yards

Blake Corum has played around 36% of offensive snaps for the Rams through the first two rounds of the playoffs, so I don't expect him to get many carries against the Seahawks, especially with Los Angeles set as the underdog. Even when Corum does play, he's going to have a tough test ahead of him as the Seahawks rank first in opponent yards per carry (3.7), first in opponent rush EPA, and first in opponent rush success rate.

Rashid Shaheed anytime touchdown

Rashid Shaheed has three different ways he can score a touchdown. He can do it through the air as a receiver, on the ground as a runner, or on special teams as a returner. He scored on a punt return touchdown against this Rams team in their most recent matchup, and he scored on a kick return just last week. The Seahawks have a significant special teams advantage in this game, so I wouldn't be surprised if Shaheed once again scores on a big return.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!