NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl 60 Odds (Seahawks Favored Over Patriots)

Sam Darnold vs. Drake Maye. Just like we all expected, right?

Before the 2025 NFL season began, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were both +6000 in the odds to win the Super Bowl , and now they'll meet on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara on the NFL's biggest stage.

Maye and the Patriots survived some snowy conditions in the second half in Denver to knock off backup Jarrett Stidham and the Denver Broncos, momentarily taking over as Super Bowl favorites on Sunday. Now, the odds have adjusted after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in a thrilling game on Sunday night.

New England is +180 to win the Super Bowl and has already gone from a 3.5-point underdog to a 4.5-point underdog in the odds at DraftKings. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are -218 favorites to win the Super Bowl and get revenge for their iconic loss to New England in Super Bowl XLIX.

Maybe Seattle should sign Malcolm Butler just to make sure he's not playing against it in two weeks?

This has been a wild NFL season, and the Super Bowl matchup reflects it considering where the betting market had these teams before the campaign began. I want to pat myself on the back, if all of you amazing readers will allow it, because anyone who has read these NFL Power Rankings knows that all postseason long these have been my No. 1 (Seattle) and No. 2 (New England) teams.

Now, only one can come out on top and hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 8.

So, for the final time this season, here's a look at the Super Bowl odds for every team left in the playoffs (I know, it's only two), and how I believe they stack up. Let's go!

NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds

1. Seattle Seahawks (-218) Last Week: No. 1

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

What a wild ride it has been for Sam Darnold, who has bounced around to several teams before landing in Seattle.



Now, in his first year with the Seahawks, he's in the Super Bowl.



Darnold's story is cool, but this Seattle defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play) has been the story all season. The Seahawks shut down the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, and they did just enough to beat the Rams on Sunday night.



The Patriots have knocked off elite defenses in the playoffs (Los Angeles Chargers, Houston, Denver), but they also faced some pretty poor quarterback play thanks to Bo Nix's season-ending injury.



Darnold seems to have answered all of the questions about him winning in big games, but he has one final test on Feb. 8.



Luckily, Seattle's supporting cast on offense -- led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III -- has been dynamite in the playoffs.



I believe Seattle is the rightful favorite in this game, and at -218, oddsmakers are giving it an implied probability of 68.55% to win.

2. New England Patriots (+180) LW: No. 2

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Patriots are underdogs in Super Bowl 60, but they have defied the odds all season after opening at +6000 to win it all.



Mike Vrabel's presence is real, as the Patriots went from a four-win team in the 2024 season to 14 regular-season wins and a Super Bowl appearance.



New England's offense has not looked great in the playoffs, but Drake Maye has made a ton of plays with his legs when needed, especially in the AFC title game win against Denver.



What may be underrated in this game is New England's defense. The Patriots have been elite against the run since Milton Williams returned from an injury, and they've allowed just three, 16 and seven points in their three playoff games.



Now, they did face Jarrett Stidham in the AFC title game, but the Patriots have beaten everyone in front them this season. As underdogs in this Super Bowl matchup, bettors may want to look long and hard at the Pats to at least cover, especially with the line moving up to 4.5.

