NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 2 (Packers, Chargers, 49ers Rising)
A few Super Bowl contenders fell in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shockingly lost as favorites against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.
The Chiefs weren't the only contender that lost in Week 1, as the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans all dropped their season openers. Now, all of these teams had tough Week 1 matchups, but these losses -- especially the ones within the division -- could come back to haunt these squads later in the season.
Baltimore blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday night to the Bills, easily the most gut-wrenching game to lose in Week 1. So, Lamar Jackson and company will be thinking about that one for some time.
Every week for SI Betting, I'm breaking down my NFL Power Rankings based on the Super Bowl odds on Monday morning. So, that means we won't be factoring in the Monday Night Football game just yet (this week between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings), but rather reacting to a massive Sunday slate.
In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles held the top spot, and they remain their after a close win over Dallas on Thursday. However, there are a few teams that are rising in the rankings, as the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers all saw their title odds jump after wins in Week 1.
Where does your team stack up in the eyes of oddsmakers this week? Here's a complete look at the NFL power rankings ahead of Week 2.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+700) Last Week: No. 1
The defending champs get to hold the No. 1 spot for another week, as they held off Dallas on Thursday. Jalen Hurts commanded Thursday's game with his legs, but the Philly offense needs more from AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith if it wants to repeat as Super Bowl champs.
2. Buffalo Bills (+600) LW: No. 4
The Bills shockingly erased a 40-25 deficit in the fourth quarter on Sunday night to beat the Ravens 41-40 in an instant classic. Josh Allen made a ton of big throws down the stretch, and Buffalo jumped to the favorite to win the Super Bowl after the win.
3. Green Bay Packers (+900) LW: No. 5
Green Bay dominated the Detroit Lions on Sunday, taking a 27-6 lead behind a stifling showing (four sacks) from its defense.
Green Bay has shot up the odds board to win the title, going from +1200 to +900.
4. Baltimore Ravens (+550) LW: No. 3
A late fumble by Derrick Henry (who had a huge game on Sunday night) doomed the Ravens as they blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead. Baltimore has started slow before, but this loss may sting all season long. Baltimore is still second in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
5. Kansas City Chiefs (+1200) LW: No. 2
I can't knock the Chiefs down too far after their Week 1 loss since they've made the AFC title game in every season of Patrick Mahomes' career, but there were some concerns against the Chargers.
Not only was Xavier Worthy injured, but the Chiefs couldn't stop Justin Herbert on the ground in big spots. This team has to be better in a loaded AFC West -- and I expect Andy Reid's squad will bounce back in the coming weeks.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200) LW: No. 7
Even without Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs, the Bucs pulled off a late comeback win, getting two touchdown catches from rookie Emeka Egbuka. Tampa Bay is the clear favorite to win the NFC South again in 2025.
7. Washington Commanders (+1700) LW: No. 8
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders picked up an easy 21-6 win on Sunday, shutting down Russell Wilson and the New York offense. A date with the Packers on Thursday Night Football is next.
8. Los Angeles Rams (+2000) LW: No. 10
Los Angeles' defense shut down the Houston Texans on Sunday, and Puka Nacua made a game-sealing 24-yard grab to move the Rams to 1-0. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy, they'll stay in the mix to win the NFC West.
9. Detroit Lions (+2000) LW: No. 6
The Lions take a bit of a tumble after Week 1, as the team struggled mightily on offense against Green Bay and may be missing Ben Johnson a little right now.
10. Denver Broncos (+2200) LW: No. 9
It wasn't pretty (Bo Nix threw two picks), but Sean Payton's Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The defense did not allow a touchdown, shutting down rookie Cam Ward threw the air all game long.
11. San Francisco 49ers (+1800) LW: No. 11
It wasn't pretty for San Francisco (Brock Purdy threw a pair of picks), but the 49ers came through late to pick up a win over the Seattle, scoring a late touchdown and getting a strip sack of Sam Darnold to seal the win.
George Kittle's hamstring injury is concerning, but Sunday was a huge division win for Kyle Shanahan's club. The 49ers went from +2000 to +1800 to win the Super Bowl in the process.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+1800) LW: No. 13
The most impressive showing of Week 1 -- in my eyes -- was from the Chargers on Friday night. Justin Herbert looked elite and he has the Chargers firmly in the mix for the playoffs even with Rashawn Slater out for the year.
13. Cincinnati Bengals (+2500) LW: No. 14
It wasn't the Cincinnati offense that won it a game in Week 1, but rather the defense that picked up a pair of interceptions, including one late in the fourth quarter to help the Bengals pull out a one-point win on the road.
14. Minnesota Vikings (+2800) LW: No. 15
The Vikings open their season on Monday night against Chicago.
15. Houston Texans (+5000) LW: No. 12
CJ Stroud and the Houston offense struggled in Week 1, but I still think the Texans are the favorite in the AFC South. They'll take a hit this week after their Super Bowl odds went from +4000 to +5000.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500) LW: No. 16
Aaron Rodgers is ... good again? The former league MVP threw four scores and led the Steelers on a game-winning drive (Chris Boswell hit a 60-yard field goal) to move to 1-0.
If this Rodgers is around all season, the Steelers should be over .500 once again under Mike Tomlin.
17. Arizona Cardinals (+5000) LW: No. 17
Arizona won -- and covered -- in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, getting a solid game from Kyler Murray. The Cards had to have this game against one of the wort squads in the NFL.
18. Chicago Bears (+5500) LW: No. 18
The Bears will face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 1.
19. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7000) LW: No. 22
Travis Hunter's NFL debut went smoothly for the Jaguars, who dominated the Carolina Panthers and showed some signs of life -- especially on the ground -- in Liam Coen's offense. The Jags could be a sneaky playoff team in 2025.
20. Dallas Cowboys (+10000) LW: No. 23
I was impressed with Dallas in Week 1, as they were a CeeDee Lamb catch away from potentially upsettng the Eagles. Dak Prescott leads this team to the playoffs more often than not when healthy, and he made some impressive throws in Week 1 against the defending champs.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+9000) LW: No. 21
Michael Penix had a gutsy touchdown run to give Atlanta a late lead, but the defense blew the game in the final minutes before Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field goal.
The arrow is trending up for Penix, but losing a division game at home in Week 1 is never a great sign.
22. Indianapolis Colts (+10000) LW: No. 28
Daniel Jones and the Colts scored on every possession in Week 1 in a complete dismantling of the Miami Dolphins. Can they ride that momentum into Week 2 against Denver? That should tell us a lot more about this team as a potential playoff contender.
23. Seattle Seahawks (+8000) LW: No. 20
Seattle's defense held up nearly all day, but 13 points (and a late strip sack of Darnold) is not enough to win every week in the NFL. It'll be interesting to see how this offense looks in Week 2.
24. Las Vegas Raiders (+11000) LW: No. 26
Ashton Jeanty scored his first career touchdown, Geno Smith threw for 362 yards and the Raiders upset the Pats in Week 1. Could they be a dark horse playoff team in the AFC?
25. New York Jets (+30000) LW: No. 29
Justin Fields looked terrific in Week 1, but the Jets defense gave up 34 points in a loss to the Steelers. Still, there is a lot to like about how this offense looked -- and how bad New England and Miami looked -- for the Jets' chances to make some noise in the AFC East.
26. New England Patriots (+8000) LW: No. 19
New England mustered just 13 points in Week 1, and it immediately dropped from +6000 to +8000 to win the Super Bowl in 2025.
This was a "winnable" game for New England, and I'm not sure this team has enough wins on the schedule to make the playoffs unless Drake Maye plays significantly better.
27. Miami Dolphins (+20000) LW: No. 24
Week 1 was a nightmare for Miami, which lost 33-8 against the Colts while Tua Tagovailoa turned the ball over three times.
The Dolphins have slipped all the way to +20000 to win the Super Bowl, and Mike McDaniel is on the hottest seat in the NFL.
28. New York Giants (+30000) LW: No. 25
Could a QB change already be in order in New York? Russell Wilson completed less than 50 percent of his passes in Week 1, and the Giants scored just six points.
As a result, Brian Daboll declined to name Russ the starter in Week 2. So, these odds reflect a team in flux after just one game.
29. Carolina Panthers (+20000) LW: No. 27
A delay didn't help, but Week 1 was an ugly all-around showing from Bryce Young and the Panthers, who now have the odds of a team set to miss the playoffs.
Young completed just 51.4 percent of his passes and threw two picks in the Week 1 loss.
30. Tennessee Titans (+25000) LW: No. 30
Cam Ward completed just 42.9 percent of his passes and threw for only 112 yards in a loss to Denver in Week 1. This was a brutal matchup for the rookie quarterback.
31. Cleveland Browns (+60000) LW: No. 31
The Browns' special teams cost them in Week 1, and two tipped Joe Flacco picks ended up giving Cincinnati a win. If the Cleveland defense is as good as it was against Cincy, it may pull off a wild upset or two in 2025.
32. New Orleans Saints (+60000) LW: No. 32
The Saints had a chance to tie the Cardinals on the final possession of the game, but they came up short. Spencer Rattler wasn't bad, but there's very little to take from Week 1 and think that the Saints are better than a bottom five team in the league.
