NFL Preseason Betting: Every Coach’s Preseason Against the Spread Record Entering 2025

John Harbaugh has a fantastic against-the-spread record in the preseason in his career.
John Harbaugh has a fantastic against-the-spread record in the preseason in his career.
The NFL Preseason is here, and don't let anyone tell you that you can't bet on it. While betting on exhibition games is always going to be difficult, it sometimes can offer some significant edges.

One of the things you should look at when deciding which side to bet on in an NFL preseason game is a head coach's record. Some coaches will treat preseason games purely as a tool to evaluate their players, while other coaches put more importance on winning the game.

Let's take a look at the preseason records, both straight up and against the spread, for the head coaches of all 32 NFL teams.

NFL Head Coach Preseason Records

Team

Head Coach

SU Record

ATS Record

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon

2-4

3-3

Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Morris

5-10

6-9

Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh

44-17

40-21

Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott

15-9

17-9

Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson

0-0

0-0

Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales

1-2

0-3

Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor

3-12

3-12

Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski

5-7

6-5-1

Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer

0-0

0-0

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton

33-33

33-33

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell

5-7

6-6

Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur

7-9

7-9

Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans

5-2

4-3

Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen

4-2

4-2

Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen

0-0

0-0

Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid

46-50

46-48-2

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh

11-8

11-8

Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay

9-15

12-11-1

Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll

26-20

26-19-1

Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel

5-4

5-4

Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell

3-6

4-5

New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel

7-7

5-7-2

New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore

0-0

0-0

New York Giants

Brian Daboll

4-5

1-8

New York Jets

Aaron Glenn

0-0

0-0

Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni

3-7-2

4-7-1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin

40-27

36-30-1

Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald

2-1

1-2

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan

12-11-1

13-10-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles

11-14

13-12

Tennessee Titans

Brian Callahan

3-0

1-2

Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn

7-17

7-16-1

