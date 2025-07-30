NFL Preseason Betting: Every Coach’s Preseason Against the Spread Record Entering 2025
The NFL Preseason is here, and don't let anyone tell you that you can't bet on it. While betting on exhibition games is always going to be difficult, it sometimes can offer some significant edges.
One of the things you should look at when deciding which side to bet on in an NFL preseason game is a head coach's record. Some coaches will treat preseason games purely as a tool to evaluate their players, while other coaches put more importance on winning the game.
Let's take a look at the preseason records, both straight up and against the spread, for the head coaches of all 32 NFL teams.
NFL Head Coach Preseason Records
Team
Head Coach
SU Record
ATS Record
Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon
2-4
3-3
Atlanta Falcons
Raheem Morris
5-10
6-9
Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh
44-17
40-21
Buffalo Bills
Sean McDermott
15-9
17-9
Chicago Bears
Ben Johnson
0-0
0-0
Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales
1-2
0-3
Cincinnati Bengals
Zac Taylor
3-12
3-12
Cleveland Browns
Kevin Stefanski
5-7
6-5-1
Dallas Cowboys
Brian Schottenheimer
0-0
0-0
Denver Broncos
Sean Payton
33-33
33-33
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell
5-7
6-6
Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur
7-9
7-9
Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans
5-2
4-3
Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen
4-2
4-2
Jacksonville Jaguars
Liam Coen
0-0
0-0
Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid
46-50
46-48-2
Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh
11-8
11-8
Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay
9-15
12-11-1
Las Vegas Raiders
Pete Carroll
26-20
26-19-1
Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel
5-4
5-4
Minnesota Vikings
Kevin O'Connell
3-6
4-5
New England Patriots
Mike Vrabel
7-7
5-7-2
New Orleans Saints
Kellen Moore
0-0
0-0
New York Giants
Brian Daboll
4-5
1-8
New York Jets
Aaron Glenn
0-0
0-0
Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni
3-7-2
4-7-1
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
40-27
36-30-1
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald
2-1
1-2
San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan
12-11-1
13-10-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Todd Bowles
11-14
13-12
Tennessee Titans
Brian Callahan
3-0
1-2
Washington Commanders
Dan Quinn
7-17
7-16-1
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.