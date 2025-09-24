SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 4

SI Staff

The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 16 games in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.
The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 16 games in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.
It feels like we blinked and all of a sudden we're three weeks into the NFL season. It was an overall tough Week 3 for the SI Team with their moneyline picks, but Clare Brennan, Mitch Goldich, Conor Orr, John Pluym, and Matt Verderame are still sitting in the green as we head into Week 4.

Let's take a look at how each person has done so far, then we'll take a look at everyone's Week 4 picks.

Week 3 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 4 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 4 moneyline picks
NFL Week 4 moneyline picks / Sports Illustrated

Seahawks (-122) vs. Cardinals (+102)

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Cardinals
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Vikings (-155) vs. Steelers (+130)

  • Clare Brennan: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings

Eagles (-205) vs. Buccaneers (+170)

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Chargers (-278) vs. Giants (+225)

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

Titans (+310) vs. Texans (-395)

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Commanders (-122) vs. Falcons (+102)

  • Clare Brennan: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Commanders
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders

Saints (+900) vs. Bills (-1600)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Browns (+370) vs. Lions (-485)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Panthers (+190) vs. Patriots (-230)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Jaguars (+140) vs. 49ers (-166)

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Colts (+145) vs. Rams (-175)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Ravens (-148) vs. Chiefs (+124)

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Bears (-112) vs. Raiders (-108)

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Packers (-345) vs. Cowboys (+275)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Jets (+124) vs. Dolphins (-148)

  • Clare Brennan: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Jets
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets
  • Peter Dewey: Jets

Bengals (+300) vs. Broncos (-380)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

