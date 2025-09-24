NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 4
It feels like we blinked and all of a sudden we're three weeks into the NFL season. It was an overall tough Week 3 for the SI Team with their moneyline picks, but Clare Brennan, Mitch Goldich, Conor Orr, John Pluym, and Matt Verderame are still sitting in the green as we head into Week 4.
Let's take a look at how each person has done so far, then we'll take a look at everyone's Week 4 picks.
Week 3 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 10-6 (-1.44 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 10-6 (-1.23 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-7 (-1.83 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 9-7 (-0.85 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 10-6 (-1.23 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 10-6 (-1.34 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 8-8 (-4.57 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 10-6 (-1.34 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 35-13 (+6.65 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 33-15 (+3.38 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 26-22 (-8.32 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 35-13 (+10.1 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 33-15 (+2.9 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 35-13 (+5.85 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 27-21 (-6.02 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 31-17 (-1.75 units)
NFL Week 4 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Seahawks (-122) vs. Cardinals (+102)
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Cardinals
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Vikings (-155) vs. Steelers (+130)
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
Eagles (-205) vs. Buccaneers (+170)
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Chargers (-278) vs. Giants (+225)
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Titans (+310) vs. Texans (-395)
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Commanders (-122) vs. Falcons (+102)
- Clare Brennan: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Commanders
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
Saints (+900) vs. Bills (-1600)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Browns (+370) vs. Lions (-485)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Panthers (+190) vs. Patriots (-230)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Jaguars (+140) vs. 49ers (-166)
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Colts (+145) vs. Rams (-175)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Ravens (-148) vs. Chiefs (+124)
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Bears (-112) vs. Raiders (-108)
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Packers (-345) vs. Cowboys (+275)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Jets (+124) vs. Dolphins (-148)
- Clare Brennan: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Jets
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Jets
Bengals (+300) vs. Broncos (-380)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
