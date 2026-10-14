NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 6

We're now officially through the quarter-mark of the 2026 NFL regular season, and Week 5 was a rough outing for almost the entire SI team. Gilberto Manzano was the only member of the roundtable to post a profitable Week 5 record, going 10-4-1 for a profit of +2.37 units.

We move on to Week 6 and with four teams on BYE this week, we have just 14 games to watch and bet on.

Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 6.

NFL Week 5 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 6 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seahawks (-148) vs. Broncos (+124)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Seahawks Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Seahawks Gilberto Manzano : Seahawks

: Seahawks Conor Orr: Seahawks

Seahawks John Pluym: Seahawks

Seahawks Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Seahawks Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

Seahawks Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Texans (+120) vs. Jaguars (-142)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Jaguars

: Jaguars Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Jaguars Gilberto Manzano : Jaguars

: Jaguars Conor Orr : Texans

: Texans John Pluym: Jaguars

Jaguars Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Jaguars Iain MacMillan : Texans

: Texans Peter Dewey: Texans

Bears (-162) vs. Falcons (+136)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Falcons

: Falcons Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Bears

: Bears Gilberto Manzano : Bears

: Bears Conor Orr: Bears

Bears John Pluym: Bears

Bears Matt Verderame : Bears

: Bears Iain MacMillan: Bears

Bears Peter Dewey: Bears

Ravens (-265) vs. Browns (+215)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Ravens

: Ravens Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Ravens

: Ravens Gilberto Manzano : Ravens

: Ravens Conor Orr : Ravens

: Ravens John Pluym : Ravens

: Ravens Matt Verderame : Ravens

: Ravens Iain MacMillan : Ravens

: Ravens Peter Dewey: Ravens

Titans (+260) vs. Colts (-325)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Colts

: Colts Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Titans

: Titans Gilberto Manzano : Titans

: Titans Conor Orr : Colts

: Colts John Pluym : Colts

: Colts Matt Verderame : Colts

: Colts Iain MacMillan : Titans

: Titans Peter Dewey: Colts

Jets (+270) vs. Patriots (-340)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Patriots

Patriots Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Patriots Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Patriots Conor Orr : Patriots

: Patriots John Pluym: Patriots

Patriots Matt Verderame: Patriots

Patriots Iain MacMillan: Patriots

Patriots Peter Dewey: Patriots

Saints (-118) vs. Giants (-102)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Saints

: Saints Gilberto Manzano : Saints

: Saints Conor Orr : Saints

: Saints John Pluym : Giants

: Giants Matt Verderame : Saints

: Saints Iain MacMillan : Saints

: Saints Peter Dewey: Giants

Panthers (-110) vs. Eagles (-110)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Panthers

: Panthers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Panthers Gilberto Manzano : Panthers

: Panthers Conor Orr : Eagles

: Eagles John Pluym: Eagles

Eagles Matt Verderame : Eagles

: Eagles Iain MacMillan : Panthers

: Panthers Peter Dewey: Panthers

Steelers (-142) vs. Buccaneers (+120)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Steelers

: Steelers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers Gilberto Manzano : Steelers

: Steelers Conor Orr : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers John Pluym: Steelers

Steelers Matt Verderame : Steelers

: Steelers Iain MacMillan : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers Peter Dewey: Steelers

Cardinals (+600) vs. Rams (-900)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Rams

: Rams Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Rams

: Rams Gilberto Manzano : Rams

: Rams Conor Orr : Rams

: Rams John Pluym : Rams

: Rams Matt Verderame : Rams

: Rams Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

Chargers (+380) vs. Chiefs (-500)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Chiefs

: Chiefs Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Chiefs

: Chiefs Gilberto Manzano : Chiefs

: Chiefs Conor Orr : Chiefs

: Chiefs John Pluym: Chiefs

Chiefs Matt Verderame : Chiefs

: Chiefs Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Bills (-258) vs. Raiders (+210)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Bills

: Bills Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Bills

Bills Gilberto Manzano : Bills

: Bills Conor Orr : Raiders

: Raiders John Pluym: Bills

Bills Matt Verderame : Bills

: Bills Iain MacMillan : Bills

: Bills Peter Dewey: Bills

Cowboys (+102) vs. Packers (-122)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Packers

: Packers Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Packers

: Packers Gilberto Manzano : Packers

: Packers Conor Orr : Packers

: Packers John Pluym : Packers

: Packers Matt Verderame : Packers

: Packers Iain MacMillan : Packers

: Packers Peter Dewey: Packers

Commanders (+330) vs. 49ers (-425)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : 49ers

: 49ers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : 49ers

: 49ers Gilberto Manzano : 49ers

: 49ers Conor Orr : 49ers

: 49ers John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame : 49ers

: 49ers Iain MacMillan : 49ers

: 49ers Peter Dewey: 49ers

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