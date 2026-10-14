NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 6
We're now officially through the quarter-mark of the 2026 NFL regular season, and Week 5 was a rough outing for almost the entire SI team. Gilberto Manzano was the only member of the roundtable to post a profitable Week 5 record, going 10-4-1 for a profit of +2.37 units.
We move on to Week 6 and with four teams on BYE this week, we have just 14 games to watch and bet on.
Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 6.
NFL Week 5 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 8-6-1 (-0.89 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 8-6-1 (-0.49 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 6-8-1 (-4.33 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 6-8-1 (-4.67 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 10-4-1 (+2.37 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 7-7-1 (-3.90 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 7-7-1 (-3.90 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 7-7-1 (-3.77 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 7-7-1 (-3.37 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 8-6-1 (-1.72 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 44-34-1 (-11.01 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 46-32-1 (-3.76 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 42-35-1 (-15.63 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 44-34-1 (-9.93 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 43-35-1 (-8.14 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 45-33-1 (-5.61 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 44-34-1 (-12.35 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 47-31-1 (-6.32 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 46-32-1 (-1.76 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 45-33-1 (-8.79 units)
NFL Week 6 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Seahawks (-148) vs. Broncos (+124)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Texans (+120) vs. Jaguars (-142)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Bears (-162) vs. Falcons (+136)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Ravens (-265) vs. Browns (+215)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Titans (+260) vs. Colts (-325)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Colts
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Titans
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
- Peter Dewey: Colts
Jets (+270) vs. Patriots (-340)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Saints (-118) vs. Giants (-102)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Giants
Panthers (-110) vs. Eagles (-110)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Steelers (-142) vs. Buccaneers (+120)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
Cardinals (+600) vs. Rams (-900)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Chargers (+380) vs. Chiefs (-500)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Bills (-258) vs. Raiders (+210)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Cowboys (+102) vs. Packers (-122)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Packers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Commanders (+330) vs. 49ers (-425)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets