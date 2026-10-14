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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 6

Iain MacMillan|
The SI Team gives out their picks for Week 6 of the NFL season.
The SI Team gives out their picks for Week 6 of the NFL season. | Sports Illustrated

We're now officially through the quarter-mark of the 2026 NFL regular season, and Week 5 was a rough outing for almost the entire SI team. Gilberto Manzano was the only member of the roundtable to post a profitable Week 5 record, going 10-4-1 for a profit of +2.37 units.

We move on to Week 6 and with four teams on BYE this week, we have just 14 games to watch and bet on.

Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 6.

NFL Week 5 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 6 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seahawks (-148) vs. Broncos (+124)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Texans (+120) vs. Jaguars (-142)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Bears (-162) vs. Falcons (+136)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Ravens (-265) vs. Browns (+215)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Titans (+260) vs. Colts (-325)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Titans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Titans
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans
  • Peter Dewey: Colts

Jets (+270) vs. Patriots (-340)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Saints (-118) vs. Giants (-102)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: Saints
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Giants

Panthers (-110) vs. Eagles (-110)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Steelers (-142) vs. Buccaneers (+120)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers

Cardinals (+600) vs. Rams (-900)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Chargers (+380) vs. Chiefs (-500)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Bills (-258) vs. Raiders (+210)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Raiders
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Cowboys (+102) vs. Packers (-122)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Commanders (+330) vs. 49ers (-425)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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