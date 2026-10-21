NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 7

There's no avoiding that it's been a rough start to the NFL season for the majority of the SI betting roundtable. Yours truly (not to brag) is the only one with a profitable record through the first six weeks. The good news is there's plenty of football left to be played and lots of chances to get back in the green.

We move on to Week 7 where we have 14 NFL games to watch and bet on.

Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 7

NFL Week 6 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 7 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots (+130) vs. Bears (-155)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Patriots Gilberto Manzano : Bears

: Bears Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Bears

Bears Matt Verderame: Bears

Bears Iain MacMillan: Bears

Bears Peter Dewey: Bears

Steelers (-185) vs. Saints (+154)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Saints

Saints Gilberto Manzano : Saints

: Saints Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Steelers

: Steelers Matt Verderame: Steelers

Steelers Iain MacMillan : Steelers

: Steelers Peter Dewey: Steelers

49ers (-180) vs. Falcons (+150)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : 49ers

: 49ers Gilberto Manzano : 49ers

: 49ers Conor Orr:

John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame : 49ers

: 49ers Iain MacMillan : 49ers

: 49ers Peter Dewey: 49ers

Browns (-125) vs. Titans (+105)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Browns

: Browns Gilberto Manzano : Titans

: Titans Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Titans

: Titans Matt Verderame : Browns

: Browns Iain MacMillan : Browns

: Browns Peter Dewey: Browns

Colts (+235) vs. Vikings (-290)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Vikings

: Vikings Gilberto Manzano : Vikings

: Vikings Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Vikings

: Vikings Matt Verderame : Vikings

: Vikings Iain MacMillan : Vikings

: Vikings Peter Dewey: Vikings

Dolphins (+185) vs. Jets (-225)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Dolphins

: Dolphins Gilberto Manzano: Jets

Jets Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Jets

: Jets Matt Verderame: Jets

Jets Iain MacMillan : Dolphins

: Dolphins Peter Dewey: Jets

Buccaneers (+145) vs. Panthers (-175)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Panthers

: Panthers Gilberto Manzano : Panthers

: Panthers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Panthers

: Panthers Matt Verderame : Panthers

: Panthers Iain MacMillan : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers Peter Dewey: Panthers

Bengals (+124) vs. Ravens (-148)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Bengals Gilberto Manzano : Bengals

: Bengals Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Ravens

Ravens Matt Verderame : Ravens

: Ravens Iain MacMillan : Bengals

: Bengals Peter Dewey: Bengals

Giants (+400) vs. Texans (-535)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Texans

: Texans Gilberto Manzano : Texans

: Texans Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Texans

Texans Matt Verderame : Texans

: Texans Iain MacMillan : Texans

: Texans Peter Dewey: Texans

Broncos (-230) vs. Cardinals (+190)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Broncos

: Broncos Gilberto Manzano : Broncos

: Broncos Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Broncos

: Broncos Matt Verderame : Broncos

: Broncos Iain MacMillan : Broncos

: Broncos Peter Dewey: Broncos

Packers (+140) vs. Lions (-166)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Packers

: Packers Gilberto Manzano : Packers

: Packers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Packers

Packers Matt Verderame : Lions

: Lions Iain MacMillan : Lions

: Lions Peter Dewey: Packers

Rams (-218) vs. Raiders (+180)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Rams

Rams Gilberto Manzano : Raiders

: Raiders Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Raiders

Raiders Matt Verderame : Rams

: Rams Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

Chiefs (+124) vs. Seahawks (-148)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Chiefs

: Chiefs Gilberto Manzano : Seahawks

: Seahawks Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Chiefs

: Chiefs Matt Verderame : Chiefs

: Chiefs Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Cowboys (-225) vs. Eagles (+185)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Cowboys

: Cowboys Gilberto Manzano : Cowboys

: Cowboys Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Eagles

Eagles Matt Verderame : Cowboys

: Cowboys Iain MacMillan : Cowboys

: Cowboys Peter Dewey: Cowboys

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