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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 7

Iain MacMillan|
The SI Team has their picks locked in for NFL Week 7.
The SI Team has their picks locked in for NFL Week 7. | Sports Illustrated

There's no avoiding that it's been a rough start to the NFL season for the majority of the SI betting roundtable. Yours truly (not to brag) is the only one with a profitable record through the first six weeks. The good news is there's plenty of football left to be played and lots of chances to get back in the green.

We move on to Week 7 where we have 14 NFL games to watch and bet on.

Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 7

NFL Week 6 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 7 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots (+130) vs. Bears (-155)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Steelers (-185) vs. Saints (+154)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers

49ers (-180) vs. Falcons (+150)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Browns (-125) vs. Titans (+105)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Titans
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Titans
  • Matt Verderame: Browns
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: Browns

Colts (+235) vs. Vikings (-290)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings

Dolphins (+185) vs. Jets (-225)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
  • Peter Dewey: Jets

Buccaneers (+145) vs. Panthers (-175)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Bengals (+124) vs. Ravens (-148)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Giants (+400) vs. Texans (-535)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Broncos (-230) vs. Cardinals (+190)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Packers (+140) vs. Lions (-166)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Rams (-218) vs. Raiders (+180)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Chiefs (+124) vs. Seahawks (-148)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Cowboys (-225) vs. Eagles (+185)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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