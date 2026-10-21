NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 7
There's no avoiding that it's been a rough start to the NFL season for the majority of the SI betting roundtable. Yours truly (not to brag) is the only one with a profitable record through the first six weeks. The good news is there's plenty of football left to be played and lots of chances to get back in the green.
We move on to Week 7 where we have 14 NFL games to watch and bet on.
Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 7
NFL Week 6 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 9-5 (+0.37 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 7-7 (-3.45 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 6-8 (-5.56 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 9-5 (+1.91 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 10-4 (+3.61 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 7-7 (-2.79 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 7-7 (-3.74 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 8-6 (-1.89 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 10-4 (+4.11 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 9-5 (+0.37 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 53-39-1 (-10.64 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 53-39-1 (-7.21 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 48-43-1 (-21.19 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 53-39-1 (-8.02 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 53-39-1 (-4.53 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 52-40-1 (-8.40 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 51-41-1 (-16.06 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 55-37-1 (-8.21 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 56-36-1 (+2.35 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 54-38-1 (-8.42 units)
NFL Week 7 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Patriots (+130) vs. Bears (-155)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Steelers (-185) vs. Saints (+154)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
49ers (-180) vs. Falcons (+150)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Browns (-125) vs. Titans (+105)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Titans
- Matt Verderame: Browns
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
- Peter Dewey: Browns
Colts (+235) vs. Vikings (-290)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
Dolphins (+185) vs. Jets (-225)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
- Peter Dewey: Jets
Buccaneers (+145) vs. Panthers (-175)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Bengals (+124) vs. Ravens (-148)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Giants (+400) vs. Texans (-535)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Broncos (-230) vs. Cardinals (+190)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Packers (+140) vs. Lions (-166)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Rams (-218) vs. Raiders (+180)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Chiefs (+124) vs. Seahawks (-148)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Cowboys (-225) vs. Eagles (+185)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets