NFL Super Bowl Odds: Eagles, Bills Make Major Leaps After Strong Showings in Week 13
We're 13 weeks into the 2024 NFL season and the contenders have officially begun to separate themselves from the pretenders and as a result, some teams have skyrocketed up the latest list of odds to win Super Bowl 59.
The Detroit Lions remain the betting favorites, but a couple of teams have made some moves and are now at their heels. Let's take a look at the latest odds to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Super Bowl 59 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Lions +290
- Eagles +475
- Bills +500
- Chiefs +500
- Ravens +1200
- Packers +1400
- Vikings +1600
- Steelers +2200
- Chargers +3500
- Texans +4000
- Buccaneers +5000
- Broncos +5000
- Commanders +7000
- Seahawks +8000
- Cardinals +8000
- Rams +10000
- Falcons +13000
Eagles Leapfrog Chiefs in Latest Super Bowl Odds
The biggest mover on the latest list of Super Bowl odds is the Philadelphia Eagles.Heading into Week 13, it was the Kansas City Chiefs that were next in line after the Lions. Now, after an impressive victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Eagles have taken over that spot. At +475, they have an implied probability of 17.39% of winning Super Bowl 59.
The Eagles stumbled out of the gates to begin their season, but something flipped during their Week 5 BYE and they've been on a tear ever since. In fact, since Week 6 they rank fourth in the league in EPA per play and second in opponent EPA per play. Their defense, especially their secondary, has become a dominant unit. Their two rookie defensive backs, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, have quickly established themselves as some of the best in the league.
The Lions remain the cream of the crop in the NFC, but if there's any team that can beat them, it's the Eagles.
Bills Make Claim for Top Team in AFC
The Chiefs still have a firm grip on the No. 1 seed in the conference with an 11-1 record, but the Bills are making a strong claim that they're the team to beat in the AFC. They're just one game back from the Chiefs at 10-2 and they lead the conference in average scoring margin at +10.9.
As a result, they've drawn even with the Chiefs in the latest list of Super Bowl odds, tying them for the third best odds at +500, an implied probability of 16.67%. Their path to the Super Bowl will become quite a bit easier if they can find a way to secure the No. 1 seed and the home field advantage that comes with it, but in order to do that they have to hope the Chiefs drop at least one game in the final stretch of the season.
In what was supposed to be a down year for Buffalo, the Bills have put the league on notice that this could be the year they finally win their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
