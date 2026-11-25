If you've read and listened to my betting content throughout the years, you know that I'm not a huge parlay bettor. I much prefer straight bets, which I think is the best strategy to use to gamble responsibly and keep the losses at a minimum.

With that being said, the one time of year that I love to place a fun parlay is Thanksgiving Day. The trio of NFL games serves as a perfect invitation to throw together a parlay that's fun to cheer for throughout the day.

As I do each year, I'm going to give you my Thanksgiving Day prop for Thursday's slate of games. Let's dive into it.

Thanksgiving NFL Parlay

Parlay via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bears +3.5 vs. Lions

Jameson Williams to Record a 20+ Yard Reception

Cowboys -6.5 vs. Eagles

Javonte Williams Anytime Touchdown

Chiefs +7.5 vs. Bills

Patrick Mahomes 225+ Passing Yards

Parlay Odds: +844

Bears +3.5 vs. Lions

The Bears are 1.5-point underdogs, but for the sake of the parlay, we're going to bring that number up to the key number of 3.5, meaning as long as the Bears don't lose by more than a field goal, this leg of the parlay will be a winner.

The Lions' offensive numbers are a touch better than the Bears', but when it comes to the two defenses, we have a borderline top-10 unit in Chicago against a bottom-five unit in Detroit. The Lions may have to score every time they touch the ball to keep pace with Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense.

Jameson Williams to Record a 20+ Yard Reception

The Bears are tied with the Colts for giving up the most completions of 40+ yards this season, with 12. With that in mind, I'll bet on the Lions' deep threat to haul in a big reception. He has recorded a catch of 24+ yards in six games already this season. In two other games, he had receptions of 22 and 21 yards.

Cowboys -6.5 vs. Eagles

I love the Cowboys in this spot, but I feel a lot more comfortable bringing the spread below the magic number of 7 of the parlay.

Despite coming off a win, there's a case to be made that the Eagles are the worst team in the league. Their offense is 29th in EPA per play and 32nd in success rate. Their defense is a bit better than their offense, but they're in no position to shut down one of the best offenses in football. Dallas is third in both EPA per play and success rate. The Eagles' offense won't be able to keep pace with the Cowboys.

Javonte Williams Anytime Touchdown

There's no deep analysis for this leg of the parlay. We can assume that the Cowboys are going to rack up points, and with Javonte Williams being the primary running back for Dallas, there's a good chance that he finds the end zone. He's tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season with 10.

Chiefs +7.5 vs. Bills

I feel comfortable predicting that a Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen showdown on Thanksgiving night is going to be a one-score game. Let's bring the Chiefs from +2.5 to +7.5 for the sake of our parlay.

I've said all year that I think the Bills' bad defense is going to cost them points this season, and while they've looked far better the past four weeks, those games have come against a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, and then the Vikings, Jets, and Dolphins. This will be the toughest offense they will have faced this season since the Rams back in Week 5.

Patrick Mahomes 225+ Passing Yards

The Bills' defense struggled to defend the pass this season, and while they've been better lately, this is going to be the best quarterback they've faced in over a month. Patrick Mahomes brings his best stuff in big games, and none are bigger this season than a Thanksgiving night game against the Bills with No. 1 seed implications. He has thrown for 225+ passing yards in four straight games. He has failed to reach this total just twice this season, and those games were against two of the best defenses in the NFL, the Broncos and Seahawks.

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