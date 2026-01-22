NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Conference Championship Games (Can the Rams Upset the Seahawks?)

All four favorites won in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago Bears were close to pulling off the upset, but the Rams prevailed in overtime.

Will either underdog win on Championship Sunday to earn a spot in Super Bowl 60? Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan make a case for both.

Peter Dewey Conference Championship Upset Pick

Los Angeles Rams (+128) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-152)

If you’re going to bet on an upset this weekend, it has to be on Matthew Stafford and the Rams to beat the Seahawks.

I’ll admit, I picked Seattle in our moneyline picks earlier this week, but there is an upset argument to make for L.A. – so why not make it?

The Rams are one of the few teams to get to this Seattle defense down the stretch of the 2025 season, dropping 37 points on them in a one-point loss in their final regular-season meeting. Stafford has not looked super sharp in the playoffs, but he’s by far the best quarterback in this matchup, as Seattle didn’t need much from Sam Darnold in Saturday night’s win over San Francisco.

Darnold’s oblique issue is something to watch, especially if he’s forced to make a few more throws than usual in this game.

The Rams did beat the Seahawks in Seattle earlier this season, and the defense looked the best it has in weeks against the Chicago Bears in the divisional round.

There’s no way I can get behind Denver and Jarrett Stidham to win as an underdog this week, so by default the Rams are the pick to make.

Iain MacMillan Conference Championship Upset Pick

Denver Broncos (+200) vs. New England Patriots (-245)

As I wrote about in this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I'm not betting on either underdog on Sunday. With that being said, there is a case to be made for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos didn't make it to the AFC Championship because of their offense, let alone Bo Nix. They made it this far on their elite defense and strong home-field advantage, two factors they still have working in their favor this weekend. It should be promising that the Patriots' high-powered offense struggled against the Texans' defense last week. If the Broncos' can mimic that level of defensive success but are able to not suffer from self-inflicted wounds like the Texans did, they're going to have a chance to win late in the game.

Don't completely write off the Broncos just because Nix is out. Jarrett Stidham is going to be able to do anything that Sean Payton asks of him. As long as he doesn't hand the game to the Patriots, the Broncos could be worth a look as an upset candidate.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!