It's time for the best NFL week of the season. Starting on Wednesday night, we have games to watch and bet on for five of the next six days, including three games on Thanksgiving Day.

Upsets have been few and far between in the past few weeks, which means we could be in for some shocking results. As we do each week, we're going to give you our favorite upset picks for the upcoming slate of games.

Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting

Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Peter Dewey Week 12 Upset Pick

Panthers (+131) vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay smoked Carolina earlier this season, but I don’t love laying points with any team in the NFC South this season.

The Bucs have a top-three defense in EPA/Play, and it made things tough on Bryce Young and Co. back in Week 7. Still, Tampa Bay’s offense has left a ton to be desired. The Bucs are 27th in EPA/Play on offense, 31st in EPA/Pass and have relied heavily on Bucky Irving to get anything going.

Carolina has jumped into the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play on that side of the ball, and four turnovers really doomed the Panthers in the first meeting between these teams. Remember, Baker Mayfield threw for just 64 yards in that matchup.

If Carolina is able to hang around early in Week 12, I trust Young and this offense to come up with a late game-winning drive a lot more than Tampa Bay. It seems like the betting market is still high on the Bucs, but they’re 3-7 for a reason and just 1-4 at home. I’ll bet on Carolina in a potential swing game for the NFC South race.



Iain MacMillan Week 12 Upset Pick

Raiders (+183) vs. Browns

I'm convinced that the Browns aren't as good as their record indicates. This is a team that's 18th in net yards per play (-0.1), 22nd in EPA per play, 21st in success rate, and completely average defensively. Deshaun Watson has somehow found a way to win games, but he's still just 23rd in the league in adjusted EPA per play.

I've been impressed by Fernando Mendoza through his first two starts, who has had to face two of the best defenses in the NFL in his first two starts. After those two matchups, he should feel a lot more comfortable against a Browns defense that isn't in the same league as the Broncos' and Seahawks'.

The Browns aren't good enough to be this big of a favorite. Anything can happen in this game, so I'll take a chance betting on the Browns to pull off the upset at +183.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.