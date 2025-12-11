NFL Week 15 ATS Picks for Every Game (Packers Will Cover vs. Broncos in Denver)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Arizona Cardinals
- Houston Texans
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- New England Patriots
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Chicago Bears
- Tennessee Titans
- San Francisco 49ers
- Detroit Lions
- Los Angeles Rams
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Green Bay Packers
- Denver Broncos
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Minnesota Vikings
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Miami Dolphins
- Pittsburgh Steelers
We're now in the final stretch of the 2025 NFL season with bye weeks in the rearview mirror. Teams are either fighting for a divisional title, playoff seeding, postseason berths, or draft position. We bettors, have four more weeks left to either get back in the green for the season or to build on the profit we've already grown.
In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread for all 16 NFL Week 16 games. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 15 Spread Picks
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -4.5 (-110)
Jets vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +12.5 (-102)
Cardinals vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +9.5 (-110)
Bills vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +1.5 (-115)
Chargers vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +4.5 (-108)
Raiders vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +11.5 (-115)
Ravens vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +2.5 (-105)
Commanders vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants -2.5 (-108)
Browns vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +7.5 (-110)
Titans vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +12.5 (-105)
Lions vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -5.5 (-115)
Panthers vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +2.5 (+100)
Packers vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -2.5 (-110)
Colts vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -13.5 (-115)
Vikings vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings +6.5 (-115)
Dolphins vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers -3.5 (-106)
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!