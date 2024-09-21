NFL Week 3 Best Bets (Predictions for Eagles vs. Saints, 49ers vs. Rams and Lions vs. Cardinals)
Has it been the year of the underdog in the NFL?
Not only were there a ton of upsets in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, but underdogs of six points or more went a perfect 8-0 against the spread in the first two weeks.
Now, that changed on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, as the New England Patriots failed to cover as 6.5-point dogs to the New York Jets, but it's an interesting start to the season regardless for teams getting points.
The SI Betting team is taking trends like this and much, more more into account when looking at Sunday's Week 3 slate, and we've narrowed down our favorite bets for this week's action.
NFL Betting insiders Iain MacMillan and Jen Piacenti are both eyeing favorites in Week 3, while Peter Dewey is betting on a home underdog.
Can we pull off a sweep in Week 3?
Here's a breakdown of each of the best bets to place on Sunday, Sept. 20.
NFL Week 3 Best Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New Orleans Saints -2.5 (-118) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Jennifer Piacenti
- San Francisco 49ers -6.5 (-112) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
- Arizona Cardinals +3 (-118) vs. Detroit Lions – Peter Dewey
New Orleans Saints -2.5 (-118) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Jennifer Piacenti
I’m buying. Klint Kubiak has sold me.
The New Orleans defense is a far superior unit to Philadelphia’s, and Alvin Kamara and Derek Carr should both feast Sunday.
The Saints can surely beat an Eagles team missing A.J. Brown by at least a field goal. – Jennifer Piacenti
San Francisco 49ers -6.5 (-112) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
The Rams are a disaster right now and you should sell your stock in Los Angeles if you have any left.
Darious Williams, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avilia, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, John Johnson and Jonah Jackson are all out this week.
Not only that, but their defense has been completely abysmal in the first two weeks. They’ve allowed 9.3 yards per pass attempt, the worst mark in the NFL by an entire yard.
The 49ers are missing a few players as well, but they still have enough original starters to wipe the floor with the Rams. – Iain MacMillan
Arizona Cardinals +3 (-118) vs. Detroit Lions – Peter Dewey
I bet on the Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2024 season, and while they barely covered as 6.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills – they did.
Arizona then torched the Rams in Week 2, leaning on rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (two touchdown catches) to get off to a fast start. Arizona is back at home in Week 3, and I’m shocked it’s getting a field goal against the Lions, who lost outright at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 7.5-point favorites in Week 2.
This is my second straight week fading the Lions (Tampa Bay was my best bet in Week 2), and there are a few reasons why I don’t mind going back to the well.
The Cards rank No. 5 in the league in yards per play and No. 2 in scoring, using a balanced attack to get the job done. Not only have Kyler Murray and James Conner made noise on the ground, but Harrison Jr. showed why he’s considered a can’t-miss talent in Week 2.
While the Cardinals' defense gave up a lot of points in Week 1, they still rank 13th in the league in opponent yards per play allowed. Now, Murray gets a crack at a Detroit secondary that was torched in Week 1 by Matthew Stafford for 317 yards and still has given up the 12th most passing yards in the league.
Plus, since Murray returned from his torn ACL last season, the Cardinals are 4-6 straight up under Jonathan Gannon when the former No. 1 overall pick is under center. Don’t be shocked if Arizona is in the mix to pull off the upset on Sunday. – Peter Dewey
