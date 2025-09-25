SI

NFL Week 4 ATS Picks for Every Game (Packers Will Cruise Past Cowboys on Sunday Night Football)

Iain MacMillan

The Packers are road favorites against the Cowboys in NFL Week 4 action.
The Packers are road favorites against the Cowboys in NFL Week 4 action. / Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images
It's time to lock in our picks for Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

All 32 teams are in action for the final time until Week 13, with BYE weeks starting in Week 5. Let's take advantage of this loaded slate of games by placing some bets against the spread. If you're looking for some spread picks, you're in the right place. You can find my best overall bet for every game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, I'm going to focus only on the point spreads.

Let's dive into them.

NFL Week 4 Spread Picks

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Seahawks -1.5 (-105)

Vikings vs. Steelers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Steelers +2.5 (-106)

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-115)

Saints vs. Bills Spread Pick

  • Pick: Bills -15.5 (-110)

Browns vs. Lions Spread Pick

  • Pick: Lions -9.5 (-110)

Titans vs. Texans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Texans -7.5 (+100)

Chargers vs. Giants Spread Pick

  • Pick: Chargers -6.5 (-105)

Commanders vs. Falcons Spread Pick

  • Pick: Falcons +1.5 (-112)

Panthers vs. Patriots Spread Pick

  • Pick: Patriots -5.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Rams Spread Pick

  • Pick: Colts +3.5 (-112)

Jaguars vs. 49ers Spread Pick

  • Pick: 49ers -3.5 (-105)

Ravens vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

  • Pick: Ravens -2.5 (-118)

Bears vs. Raiders Spread Pick

  • Pick: Raiders -1.5 (-104)

Packers vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

  • Pick: Packers -6.5 (-120)

Jets vs. Dolphins Spread Pick

  • Pick: Jets +2.5 (-102)

Bengals vs. Broncos Spread Pick

  • Pick: Broncos -7.5 (-105)

