NFL Week 6 Opening Odds for Every Game (Seahawks, Packers, 49ers Favored in Primetime)

Welcome to Week 6!

A loaded Week 5 in the NFL has altered the odds in the futures market, and the results have changed some of the lookahead lines as the league shifts the focus to the coming week.

A few undefeated teams still remain, including the San Francisco 49ers, who are 5-0 after a huge win over Seattle in Week 5. They'll be in primetime in Week 6, as the quarter mark of the 2026 season is officially behind us.

There are four teams on the bye this week: the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

That means we have 14 games to dive into in the opening odds, including some exciting primetime matchups. Things kick off with the Denver Broncos hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of 3-2 teams on Thursday night, and the week closes with the undefeated 49ers hosting the Washington Commanders.

Plus, Sunday Night Football features the closest spread of the week, as the Green Packers are 1.5-point home favorites (at plus money) against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.

Seven of the 14 games in Week 6 have a spread of three points or less, so there should be another entertaining slate of games ahead. Let's check out the opening odds for each of these matchups.

NFL Week 6 Opening Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Oct. 15

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-118)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

NFL London Game (9:30 a.m.) – Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -3 (-105)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Oct. 18

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -1.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-115)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Falcons -1.5 (-105)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Spread: Patriots -7.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Steelers -3 (-102)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Colts -7 (-105)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Oct. 18

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -12.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Bills -6 (-108)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -8.5 (-105)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Oct. 18

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers -1.5 (+102)

Total: 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Monday Night Football – Oct. 19

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -7.5 (-108)

Total: 50.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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