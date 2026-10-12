NFL Week 6 Opening Odds for Every Game (Seahawks, Packers, 49ers Favored in Primetime)
Welcome to Week 6!
A loaded Week 5 in the NFL has altered the odds in the futures market, and the results have changed some of the lookahead lines as the league shifts the focus to the coming week.
A few undefeated teams still remain, including the San Francisco 49ers, who are 5-0 after a huge win over Seattle in Week 5. They'll be in primetime in Week 6, as the quarter mark of the 2026 season is officially behind us.
There are four teams on the bye this week: the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.
That means we have 14 games to dive into in the opening odds, including some exciting primetime matchups. Things kick off with the Denver Broncos hosting the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of 3-2 teams on Thursday night, and the week closes with the undefeated 49ers hosting the Washington Commanders.
Plus, Sunday Night Football features the closest spread of the week, as the Green Packers are 1.5-point home favorites (at plus money) against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.
Seven of the 14 games in Week 6 have a spread of three points or less, so there should be another entertaining slate of games ahead. Let's check out the opening odds for each of these matchups.
NFL Week 6 Opening Odds for Every Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday Night Football – Oct. 15
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-118)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
NFL London Game (9:30 a.m.) – Sunday, Oct. 18
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jaguars -3 (-105)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Oct. 18
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Giants -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Falcons -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Steelers -3 (-102)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Colts -7 (-105)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Oct. 18
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Bills -6 (-108)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -8.5 (-105)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Oct. 18
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -1.5 (+102)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Monday Night Football – Oct. 19
Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -7.5 (-108)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2