NFL Week 7 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bears Favored vs. Pats; Seahawks, Cowboys Favored in Primetime)

A third of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and there are a few contenders that are in peak form while others -- like the preseason Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams -- are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

Now, the focus shifts to a loaded 14-game slate in Week 7 with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders on the bye. L.A. is off to an 0-6 start, and it'll be interesting to see if the team makes any major changes during the bye week to try and salvage what's left of the 2026 campaign.

Week 7 has some unreal primetime games, starting with the Chicago Bears taking on the New England Patriots on Thursday night in a battle between two of the best quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft:

Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Caleb Williams is back for the Bears, who dropped 31 points in a big win over Atlanta in Week 6. However, there are still a couple of quarterbacks -- Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield -- that are up in the air for Week 7 after missing the last few games. Both players did not practice in the lead up to Week 6.

While the primetime games may steal the show this week, there are some awesome matchups with close spreads on Sunday as well. A key NFC North battle between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions highlights the 4 p.m. EST slate, and the NFL takes to Paris early on Sunday morning with the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the New Orleans Saints.

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.

There are six road favorites in Week 7 and only one team -- the Houston Texans -- is favored by more than a touchdown.

Here's a look at the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 7 of the 2026 season.

NFL Week 7 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Oct. 22

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -2.5 (-115)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

NFL Paris Game (9:30 a.m.) – Sunday, Oct. 25

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Oct. 25

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3 (-102)

Total: 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -9.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Browns -1.5 (-110)

Total: 36.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Spread: Jets -4.5 (-105)

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: 49ers -4.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Panthers -3 (-120)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Oct. 25

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Broncos -4.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3 (-115)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Rams -6 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Oct. 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -1.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Oct. 26

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Cowboys -5.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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