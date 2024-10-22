NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks (Broncos Over Panthers, Lions Among Top Predictions)

NFL underdogs of 5.5+ points fall to 21-12-2 ATS this season (13 outright wins):



Week 1: 3-1 ATS

Week 2: 6-0 ATS

Week 3: 5-1 ATS

Week 4: 3-2-1 ATS

Week 5: 2-1 ATS

Week 6: 1-3-1 ATS

Week 7: 1-4 ATS