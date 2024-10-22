NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks (Broncos Over Panthers, Lions Among Top Predictions)
Things are starting to come back to earth for underdogs in the 2024 NFL season.
After a blistering start to the season where dogs of 5.5 points or more ravaged Survivor Pools, winning plenty of games outright and going 14-2 against the spread in Weeks 1 through 3, they are just 2-7-1 against the spread the last two weeks.
That has helped many people still alive in their Survivor Pools, and the SI Betting team now has back-to-back winning weeks in Survivor Picks – and we’re going for a third straight.
There isn’t a single team with a bye in Week 8, so we’re back to having 16 games to choose from. Before we share this week's picks, let’s recap a strong Week 7.
NFL Week 7 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Carolina Panthers (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Carolina Panthers (W)
Week 7 was a no-brainer, as fading the Carolina Panthers against the Washington Commanders was as easy a win as they come – even with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels getting hurt.
Now, the SI Betting team turns their focus to Week 8, where there are multiple teams favored by double digits.
NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks
Denver Broncos
There’s a lot of teams to consider on the board – the Detroit Lions probably being the safest pick over the Tennessee Titans – but I’m going to use a team that one likely wouldn’t consider after Week 8.
The Denver Broncos are 4-3 on the season, picking up impressive wins over the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders (they barely beat the New York Jets) under rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Denver’s offense isn’t going to light things up, but it has one of the best defenses in the NFL, ranking No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed, No. 5 in points allowed and No. 10 in turnovers forced.
That’s a great sign for Denver ahead of a matchup against the lowly Panthers, who I faded last week as well.
Carolina is now just 1-6 on the season, and the team’s offense continues to struggle under veteran Andy Dalton. Even if the Panthers went back to Bryce Young, I still love Denver at home in this game.
Since the start of last season, Carolina is a dreadful 1-12 straight up on the road.
The Broncos likely aren’t a team I’d save in Survivor for late in the season, especially since they have to face the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons the next three weeks.
This is the easiest matchup the Broncos have left, and I expect them to roll at home. – Peter Dewey
Detroit Lions
If you haven't used the Detroit Lions yet this season, now is the time to do it.
There are only a couple of "gimmie" games on the Lions schedule given that the NFC North has turned into a powerhouse division, so a home game against a Tennessee Titans team that seemingly can't get out of their own way is a shoo-in for Survivor.
The Titans' defense may be strong, but their complete lack of ability on offense is bad news now that they're facing one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Lions.
Detroit may just be the best team in the NFL and should run through the Titans in Week 8. They're double-digit favorites for a reason. – Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
