NFL Week 9 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Chiefs to Cover as Favorites vs. Bills)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- New York Giants
- Washington Commanders
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Green Bay Packers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
Week 9 will mark the final week of the first half of the 2025 NFL season. With that in mind, let's do our best to end the first half of the season on a strong note.
If you're looking for picks against the spread for every game, you're in the right spot. Whether you need these picks for your office pick'em pool or for a few personal bets, I have you covered. Let's take a look at my pick against the spread for all 14 NFL Week 9 games.
Best NFL Week 9 Spread Picks
All odds listed via BetMGM Sportsbook
Ravens vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +7.5 (-110)
Vikings vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -8.5 (-110)
Bears vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears -3 (-105)
Panthers vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -13.5 (-110)
Chargers vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -9.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons +5.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -2.5 (-120)
Colts vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -3 (-115)
Broncos vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -1.5 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +3 (-110)
Saints vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -14 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -2 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -3 (-115)
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-115)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!