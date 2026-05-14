NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team Ahead of Thursday's Schedule Release
The NFL Draft is in the books and now the next step in the offseason is the full schedule release. Toady, we'll find out where and when all 272 regular season games will take place.
There were already a handful of games leaked to the public, but tonight, we'll get the rest. Before we do, let's take a look at the projected win totals for all 32 teams.
It's worth noting the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens have the highest win totals at 11.5. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins have the two lowest win totals at 4.5.
2026 NFL Win Totals after NFL Draft
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (+120)
- UNDER 4.5 (-140)
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-135)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+105)
- UNDER 11.5 (-130)
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-130)
- UNDER 10.5 (+110)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-130)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-130)
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-120)
- UNDER 9.5 (+100)
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (+125)
- UNDER 6.5 (-150)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-135)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-105)
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-105)
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-130)
- UNDER 9.5 (+110)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-120)
- UNDER 9.5 (+100)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-135)
- UNDER 7.5 (+115)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+120)
- UNDER 9.5 (-140)
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+120)
- UNDER 10.5 (-145)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-125)
- UNDER 5.5 (+105)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-130)
- UNDER 9.5 (+105)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+100)
- UNDER 11.5 (-120)
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (+110)
- UNDER 4.5 (-130)
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-140)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-145)
- UNDER 9.5 (+125)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+100)
- UNDER 7.5 (-120)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+110)
- UNDER 5.5 (-130)
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+120)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-135)
- UNDER 7.5 (+115)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 Wins (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-135)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-135)
- UNDER 10.5 (+115)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+110)
- UNDER 8.5 (-130)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (+110)
- UNDER 6.5 (-130)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-130)
- UNDER 7.5 (+110)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets