NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team Ahead of Thursday's Schedule Release

The NFL Draft is in the books and now the next step in the offseason is the full schedule release. Toady, we'll find out where and when all 272 regular season games will take place.

There were already a handful of games leaked to the public, but tonight, we'll get the rest. Before we do, let's take a look at the projected win totals for all 32 teams.

It's worth noting the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens have the highest win totals at 11.5. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins have the two lowest win totals at 4.5.

2026 NFL Win Totals after NFL Draft

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals Win Total

OVER 4.5 (+120)

UNDER 4.5 (-140)

Atlanta Falcons Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+110)

UNDER 7.5 (-135)

Baltimore Ravens Win Total

OVER 11.5 (+105)

UNDER 11.5 (-130)

Buffalo Bills Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-130)

UNDER 10.5 (+110)

Carolina Panthers Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+110)

UNDER 7.5 (-130)

Chicago Bears Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+110)

UNDER 9.5 (-130)

Cincinnati Bengals Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-120)

UNDER 9.5 (+100)

Cleveland Browns Win Total

OVER 6.5 (+125)

UNDER 6.5 (-150)

Dallas Cowboys Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+115)

UNDER 9.5 (-135)

Denver Broncos Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-115)

UNDER 9.5 (-105)

Detroit Lions Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-115)

UNDER 10.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-130)

UNDER 9.5 (+110)

Houston Texans Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-120)

UNDER 9.5 (+100)

Indianapolis Colts Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-135)

UNDER 7.5 (+115)

Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+120)

UNDER 9.5 (-140)

Kansas City Chiefs Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+120)

UNDER 10.5 (-145)

Las Vegas Raiders Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-125)

UNDER 5.5 (+105)

Los Angeles Chargers Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-130)

UNDER 9.5 (+105)

Los Angeles Rams Win Total

OVER 11.5 (+100)

UNDER 11.5 (-120)

Miami Dolphins Win Total

OVER 4.5 (+110)

UNDER 4.5 (-130)

Minnesota Vikings Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+115)

UNDER 8.5 (-140)

New England Patriots Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-145)

UNDER 9.5 (+125)

New Orleans Saints Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

New York Giants Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+100)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

New York Jets Win Total

OVER 5.5 (+110)

UNDER 5.5 (-130)

Philadelphia Eagles Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+120)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-135)

UNDER 7.5 (+115)

San Francisco 49ers Win Total

OVER 10.5 Wins (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-135)

Seattle Seahawks Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-135)

UNDER 10.5 (+115)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total

OVER 8.5 (+110)

UNDER 8.5 (-130)

Tennessee Titans Win Total

OVER 6.5 (+110)

UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Washington Commanders Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-130)

UNDER 7.5 (+110)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!