Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jackets-Devils, Ducks-Blues, Mammoth-Sharks)
The NHL has a five-game slate on Monday night after an action-packed weekend of hockey.
My best bets for tonight are targeting a trio of home teams to take care of business.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Dec. 1.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- New Jersey Devils (-155) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- St. Louis Blues (-155) vs. Anaheim Ducks
- San Jose Sharks (+136) vs. Utah Mammoth
New Jersey Devils (-155) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
The Devils are looking to bounce back from their first regulation home loss of the season on Saturday night against the Flyers, and they have a great opportunity to do so as they face off against the struggling Blue Jackets.
Columbus has lost four games in a row and five of their last six to fall to 11-9-5 on the season and 6-6-2 on the road. The Devils are still 16-8-1 on the year and 9-1-1 at home.
The Devils beat the Jackets 3-2 back on October 13 in Columbus, giving them three wins in a row against their division rival. The Jackets have won just one of the previous six meetings.
St. Louis Blues (-155) vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks blew a 3-0 lead in Chicago on Monday night and must now turn around to face off against the Blues on a back to back. The Blues have been able to get back on track with two straight wins at home following a 1-2-4 stretch.
The Ducks are already without starting goalie Lukas Dostal, and backup Petr Mrazek suffered an injury in Chicago. That means the Ville Husso is likely to start in St. Louis. The Finnish netminder has allowed five goals on 28 shots (.821 save percentage) this season.
This line should only go up with the Ducks on a back to back, so take advantage of this -155 price.
San Jose Sharks (+136) vs. Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth and Sharks have both stumbled a bit as of late. Utah has lost three in a row and seven of its last nine to fall down to 12-11-3 on the season, and the Sharks have an identical record after alternating losses and wins in their last five games.
Both teams will be playing their third game in four nights in this one, but Utah had to go from Dallas to St. Louis then out to San Jose while the Sharks were only in Vegas on Saturday. Logan Cooley has been a key piece of Utah’s offense this season and the forward is expected to miss some time after suffering an injury in St. Louis.
Home-ice advantage will also be huge here as the Sharks are 8-4-3 at home while the Mammoth are 5-8-2 on the road. I’ll take the Sharks as underdogs in a game that should be closer to a pick’em.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.