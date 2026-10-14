Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Capitals, Stars-Avalanche)

The NHL slows back down on Wednesday night with just two games on the docket.

The Washington Capitals host the Montreal Canadiens to kick things off, with the Dallas Stars visiting the Colorado Avalanche in the later slot.

After a perfect 4-0 night during the Frozen Frenzy, I’m looking to stay hot with a pick for each game tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals OVER 6.5 (-115)

Colorado Avalanche (-142) vs. Dallas Stars

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals OVER 6.5 (-115)

The Canadiens have now gone OVER the total in four of their last five games after a 4-3 shootout win against the Sabres on Tuesday night. Montreal outshot Buffalo 38-17 and did not allow a Sabres power-play goal in five chances in the win.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have lost two straight games, falling 5-3 to Seattle and 4-2 to the Hurricanes.

Jakub Dobes has allowed 13 goals on 90 shots (.856 SV%) in three games (4.43 goals-against average) for the Habs this season. After a strong start against Toronto to open the year, he’s allowed 11 goals on 62 shots in his last two games.

Charlie Lindgren had a solid start in his lone outing of the year so far, but the backup netminder may have some trouble behind a defense that has allowed nine goals in the last two games.

Colorado Avalanche (-142) vs. Dallas Stars

The Central Division rivals complete a home-and-home on Wednesday night after the Avalanche beat the Stars in Dallas last night. It was a close battle in Dallas, with the Avs edging the Stars for a 3-2 victory.

Dallas will be without top-line center Wyatt Johnston tonight, leaving the Stars a bit thin down the middle with Matt Duchene already on the shelf.

Meanwhile, there is a chance that the Avalanche get top defenseman Cale Makar back for this one after he missed Tuesday’s game as he awaited the birth of twins.

Either way, the Avs have a distinct home-ice advantage due to altitude, which should impact the Stars more than the home side that is used to playing in such conditions.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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