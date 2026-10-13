Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Caps-Canes, Kraken-Flyers, Blues-Senators, Oilers-Kings)

The Frozen Frenzy is here!

All 32 NHL teams are in action with 16 games spread throughout the night on Tuesday. The Red Wings host the Devils at 6 p.m. et to open the slate, with the Bruins visiting the Sharks to close things out at 11 p.m. et.

After a 2-2 night on Friday to head into the weekend, I’m targeting a pair of favorites and a pair of underdogs for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 13.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes (-155) vs. Washington Capitals

Seattle Kraken (+102) at Philadelphia Flyers

St. Louis Blues (-105) at Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oilers (-130) at Los Angeles Kings

Carolina Hurricanes (-155) vs. Washington Capitals

After losses to the Panthers and these Capitals to open the season, the Hurricanes have been on a roll. Carolina has won five straight games, outscoring the opposition 25-11 in that span. While it hasn’t been the toughest competition for the Canes, that’s helped them get right back into a groove at the start of the season.

The Capitals just lost 5-3 to the Kraken and will once again be without center Pierre-Luc Dubois tonight. He was playing well prior to missing last game due to an illness, and taking the second-line center out of the lineup moves things around for the Caps.

Carolina leads the league with a 60.63% expected goals share at 5-on-5 while the Capitals are in the middle of the pack at 51.23%. I’ll back the Canes to stay hot at home.

Seattle Kraken (+102) at Philadelphia Flyers

I’m not sure if the Flyers should be favorites against any team except maybe the Flames right now. They’re 0-5-2 through seven games, getting outscored 28-8 in the process. Philadelphia is also without Travis Konecny due to injury, and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Cam York have missed the last few games as well.

The Kraken started their road trip with wins in Detroit and Washington as +130 and +170 underdogs, respectively.

Things will turn around in Philadelphia at some point, and while a home game against the Kraken seems like a good time for it, there’s value on Seattle tonight.

St. Louis Blues (-105) at Ottawa Senators

I’m not a huge believer in the Blues this season, but this is a bad spot for the Senators.

Ottawa returns home after a 4-1 win in New Jersey last night. This will be the Sens’ third game in four nights after getting a 3-2 shootout win against Nashville on Saturday. They started Linus Ullmark last night, which means that backup Samuel Ersson should be between the pipes tonight.

The Blues just beat the Blue Jackets 5-3 on Saturday night and had two days off ahead of this contest. St. Louis is the play tonight as a slight road underdog.

Edmonton Oilers (-130) at Los Angeles Kings

The Oilers have owned the Kings in recent years, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Edmonton has settled in after an embarrassing loss to the Canucks to open the season. The Oilers got a 9-7 win in Vancouver in their next game, and have allowed just four goals in their last three contests.

The Kings are 0-2-2 to start the season under Peter Laviolette, scoring just one goal in each of their last two games.

Both teams have been off since Saturday, and while the Kings are at home, Edmonton is 3-0-0 on the road this season and the Oilers are a much better team overall.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.