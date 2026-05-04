Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Flyers-Hurricanes, Ducks-Golden Knights)

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is in full swing after the Montreal Canadiens eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the lone Game 7 of Round 1.

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of their series, with the Anaheim Ducks visiting the Vegas Golden Knights to open things up out West.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, May 4.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, May 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (-125)

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (-108)

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (-125)

The Hurricanes skated to a 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 to open the second round on Saturday night. Carolina scored twice early in the game then added another late in the second period to cruise to victory.

The Canes took advantage of a few Flyers turnovers to get on the board, while Philadelphia struggled to keep up with Carolina’s pace. Carolina plays a suffocating style as shown in its first-round sweep of the Senators.

I’m expecting another close game, and see some value on the Flyers as big road underdogs, but the best bet here has to be the UNDER.

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (-108)

The Ducks surprised a lot of people by taking down the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. Anaheim was able to keep up with the Oilers offensively, and even held Edmonton to just two goals in the series-clinching win.

But goals were the name of the game in that series, with totals getting as high as 7 (juiced to the OVER) in the final few games.

The Golden Knights’ offense appears to be clicking now as well after scoring five goals in each of its final three games against Utah. They need to score to make up for some shaky goaltending in the crease.

The Ducks won all three meetings this season by a final score of 4-3, including two in overtime. I’d be surprised if we don’t get a goalfest to start this series in Vegas.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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