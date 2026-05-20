Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Golden Knights-Avalanche Game 1)

The Conference Finals get underway tonight with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Vegas Golden Knights out West.

Both teams had nearly a week off ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final after the Avs ousted the Wild in five games and the Knights beat the Ducks in six.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, May 20.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, May 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Avalanche -1.5 (+140) vs. Golden Knights

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (-110) vs. Golden Knights

Golden Knights at Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Avalanche -1.5 (+130) vs. Golden Knights

I broke down this pick in the Avalanche vs. Golden Knights betting preview:

The Golden Knights had trouble with the speed and skill of the Mammoth and Ducks in the first two rounds, and that’s exactly what the Avalanche bring into the Western Conference Final.

The Avs have the offensive upside of the teams that gave Vegas trouble along with the depth, defense, and goaltending needed to go all the way.

Vegas is just 23-16-8 on the road overall this season while Colorado is 31-9-6 at home. I like the Avs to take Game 1, and I’ll take them on the puck line to avoid laying a -192 price.

If you’re looking for an alternate way to play the Avalanche without worrying about the puck line, their Team Total OVER 3.5 (-120) and Race to 4 Goals (Excl OT) at +125 are decent options.

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (-110) vs. Golden Knights

I also broke down this pick in the Game 1 betting preview:

Betting on a player to score a goal at -110 odds usually isn’t a great idea, but Nathan MacKinnon isn’t your average player.

MacKinnon has scored seven goals during his six-game streak after going three games without a goal to start the playoffs. He’s now scored 64 goals in 102 career playoff games, lighting the lamp in 48 of those games.

Dating back to last postseason, MacKinnon has 14 goals in his last 16 playoff games, with a goal in all but four of those contests.

Golden Knights at Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-122)

The Avalanche have been in a series that was defense-first against the Kings and then one that was a bit more wide open against the Wild. They’re able to beat you in multiple ways, and I think the Knights will try to slow them down early on in this series.

Of course, you would’ve had egg on your face if you took the UNDER in Game 1 against the Wild that ended up as a 9-6 win for the Avs, but a loss is a loss whether it’s by the hook or by nearly 10 goals.

Two of the three meetings this season did go UNDER 6.5 goals, with the Avalanche beating the Golden Knights 6-5 in a shootout in the other one.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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