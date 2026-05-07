Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game 3)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Thursday night with just one game on the docket.

The Eastern Conference Semifinals series shifts to South Philly tonight as the Philadelphia Flyers return home in a 2-0 hole against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, May 7.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, May 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers UNDER 5.5 (-142)

Hurricanes vs. Flyers 60 Min Line DRAW (+295)

Logan Stankoven OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) at Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers UNDER 5.5 (-142)

I broke down this pick in the Hurricanes vs. Flyers betting preview:

After closing as -245 and -275 favorites in Games 1 and 2, the Hurricanes are just -166 favorites here on the road. If you’re looking to play a side, Carolina has the value tonight. However, I do think the Flyers give them a good fight on home ice, so I’m once again going with the UNDER 5.5.

The UNDER 5.5 was in doubt in Game 2 when the Flyers took an early 2-0 lead and the Hurricanes scored to make it 2-1 in the first period. But both goalies stood tall after that, and the teams combined to go 2 for 13 on the power play.

I’m expecting another tight-checking, low-scoring game in Philadelphia tonight.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers 60 Min Line DRAW (+295)

Not a ton separated the Hurricanes and Flyers during their four meetings in the regular season.

None of the four games were decided at 5-on-5, and only one game was decided at 3-on-3. All four matchups went to overtime, with three going to a shootout.

We saw how close this series can be in Game 2, and the Hurricanes are no strangers to playoff overtime. I’ll take a stab at this game to go to overtime at around a 3/1 price.

Logan Stankoven OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) at Flyers

I also broke down this player prop in the Game 3 betting preview:

We cashed on this prop in Game 2 as Stankoven fired four shots on net after he came through for us with a point in Game 1.

I’m going right back to Stankoven to get at least three shots on goal in Game 3. He has OVER 2.5 shots on goal in all six games this postseason, including OVER 3.5 in four contests.

Stankoven is proving to be a big-game player for the Hurricanes.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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