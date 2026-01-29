Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Islanders-Rangers, Flyers-Bruins, Sharks-Oilers)

We have a huge slate in the NHL on Thursday night with 15 games on the docket.

The Islanders took care of business last night and the Avalanche game went over to give us a 2-1 night for the three-game slate.

I’m going right back to the Islanders, another home favorite, and a road underdog tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 29.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Islanders (-135) at New York Rangers

Boston Bruins (-142) vs. Philadelphia Flyers

San Jose Sharks (+164) at Edmonton Oilers

The Islanders took it to the Rangers last night, outshooting their rival 36-16 en route to a 5-2 win on home ice. They now complete their home-and-home at Madison Square Garden tonight.

The Isles opted to start David Rittich last night, so it’ll be Vezina Trophy favorite Ilya Sorokin between the pipes tonight. On top of that, the Rangers are holding out star winger Artemi Panarin until the Olympic break for trade-related reasons.

The Islanders have now outscored the Rangers 12-2 through three meetings, and the Blueshirts have yet to win a game in the second half of a back-to-back. I’m all over the Isles again tonight.

The Flyers got back their starting goalie in Dan Vladar – who made a pair of incredible saves – and Travis Konecny put the team on his back to tie the game in the third period, but Philadelphia still lost in Columbus last night. The Flyers have struggled on back-to-backs this season, going just 2-4-1 in seven games.

The Bruins have won three of their last four games and are 11-2-1 with a goal differential of 56-36 since New Year’s Eve. They’re playing well right now, and get a tired Flyers team on home ice tonight.

It’ll be Sam Ersson between the pipes for the Flyers, and the netminder has been one of the worst in the league this season. They could also be without Konecny, who took a shot off his leg last night.

The Bruins should be much bigger favorites tonight at home, where they’re 20-8-1 on the season.



This line opened at a much longer price for the Sharks, but it’s still not short enough. Macklin Celebrini and San Jose put on a show in Vancouver on Tuesday night, taking down the Canucks 5-2.

While the Oilers have won their last two games, both the Ducks and Capitals had played the night before. They now get a rested Sharks team who will be ready to go toe-to-toe with them in Edmonton.

The Sharks have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this season, and both San Jose and Edmonton currently have 27 wins. I’ll take the road underdog at this big +164 price.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

