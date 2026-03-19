Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Islanders-Senators, Panthers-Oilers, Sabres-Sharks)

A high-scoring game in Carolina saved us from getting shut out as the Blues lost in a shootout in Calgary and there were just three goals in Dallas.

I’m targeting a pair of road teams and a home favorite for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 19.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, March 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Islanders (+115) at Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oilers (-155) vs. Florida Panthers

Buffalo Sabres (-142) at San Jose Sharks

The Senators return home to face the Islanders after a 4-1 loss in Washington last night. It’ll be a quick turnaround for the home squad while New York had a day off after a win in Toronto.

The Isles have now won two games in a row and four of their last five, while Ottawa has lost two of four since a three-game winning streak.

I always like fading teams on back-to-backs, and especially when they’re playing a team at their level or above them. I’ll happily take the Islanders as underdogs tonight.

It’s a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Thursday night in Edmonton, but perhaps in name only. Leon Draisaitl is out for the rest of the regular season for the Oilers, and the Panthers’ list of injury just keeps getting longer.

Florida appears to have packed it in for the season. The Cats opened this road trip with a 6-2 loss in Seattle then lost 5-2 in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

On the flip side, the Oilers are still looking to secure their playoff spot and have won two straight home games, outshooting the Predators 30-27 and Sharks 37-30 in those two two-goal victories. The puck line could be worth a look on top of or instead of the moneyline tonight for Edmonton.

The Sharks return home from a long road trip to play their fourth game in six days. They started that trip with a 6-3 loss in Buffalo then won their next two before a 7-4 loss in Ottawa and 5-3 defeat in Edmonton.

Buffalo lost last week to Washington, but is still one of the hottest teams in the league. The Sabres have since beat the Maple Leafs at home before a 2-0 win in Vegas on Tuesday night.

Taking the Sabres on the road isn’t an issue for me. Buffalo is 20-14 on the road, and 5-2 as the road favorite. Furthermore, the Sabres are 23-7 against teams that win between 45% and 55% of their games as the Sharks do.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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