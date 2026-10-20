Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Capitals, Avalanche-Devils, Hurricanes-Canucks)

It’s another large slate of games in the NHL on Tuesday night with 11 contests on the docket.

The Mammoth saved us from a winless start to the week, and I’m targeting a pair of favorites and an underdog for my NHL best bets on Tuesday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Capitals (-155) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Colorado Avalanche (+100) at New Jersey Devils

Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (-115) at Vancouver Canucks

Washington Capitals (-155) vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are now the only team in the NHL without a win, and I don’t think that’ll change tonight in Washington.

The Capitals are 5-3-0 on the season, and 4-1-0 at home, and they’ve had two days off since a 4-2 win over the Devils on Saturday. That was their second straight win after a 5-4 decision over Montreal last Wednesday.

The Kings also haven’t played since Saturday, but that could go the opposite way for them. They’ve scored just one goal in each of their last four games, leaving them with a few days off to stew in their misery.

Colorado Avalanche (+100) at New Jersey Devils

The Avalanche let us down last night in Philadelphia, but that only makes me more confident in them tonight.

Nathan MacKinnon only had one shot on goal in the 3-2 loss, and you can bet that he’ll be fired out of a cannon tonight in New Jersey. It’s not a ton of travel for the Avs going up to Newark, and it’s still early enough in the season where the effects of a back-to-back aren’t too draining for a team like Colorado.

The Devils have been a bit up and down this season. They’re 4-4-0 overall, but those wins were against the Flyers, Canucks, Red Wings, and Rangers. None of those squads are on the level of the Avs.

I’ll back the Avs to get back on track in New Jersey at a rare underdog price.

Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (-115) at Vancouver Canucks

Speaking of good teams looking to get back on track, the Hurricanes have a great opportunity to right the ship as their road trip continues in Vancouver tonight.

Carolina saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night in Calgary with a 3-2 loss to the Flames. The Canes now head to Vancouver to face off against a 2-7-2 Canucks squad.

Vancouver started the season 2-1-0 but has since lost seven straight games. Five of those losses have been by at least two goals, including a 7-2 blowout for the Hurricanes at home just 12 days ago.

Carolina is simply the much better team, and Sunday night’s loss in Calgary will only motivate the Canes to keep the pedal to the metal in Vancouver rather than possibly overlooking the Canucks.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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