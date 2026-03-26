Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kraken-Lightning, Sharks-Blues, Capitals-Mammoth)

We had a rough go of it on Wednesday night, but there are 13 NHL games on the docket tonight as we look to bounce back.

I’m targeting a home favorite and a pair of low-scoring games on Thursday night.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 26.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, March 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Kraken

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues UNDER 6.5 (-125)

Washington Capitals vs. Utah Mammoth UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (-110) vs. Seattle Kraken

The Lightning took care of business in Seattle last week, and now host the Kraken in Tampa Bay.

Nikita Kucherov had five points in that 6-2 victory, and the Lightning haven’t dropped a game in regulation since. The lone loss came in the second half of a back-to-back in Calgary, with the Bolts’ winning the other four games by at least three goals.

That loss to Tampa Bay was the first of four straight for Seattle. And while the Kraken forced overtime in Florida, it took a third-period comeback to do so. Before that, the Kraken lost 3-1 in Nashville and 5-2 in Columbus. They’re now 14-15-5 on the road while Tampa Bay is 21-12-0 at home.

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues UNDER 6.5 (-125)

The Sharks have run out of gas. They’ve lost five games in a row, scoring just 11 goals in that span. While they’ve been allowing at least four goals per game, the Blues don’t exactly have the offense to get to that. And even if they do, they’ve been good enough defensively to hold the Sharks to just a few goals.

St. Louis has gone UNDER 6.5 in six straight games, allowing just eight goals (including Calgary’s shootout “goal”) in that span.

The Blues won 3-2 in overtime in San Jose earlier this month. I see a similar outcome tonight.

Washington Capitals vs. Utah Mammoth UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Speaking of low-scoring teams, the Capitals have scored a total of 13 goals in seven games since their 7-3 win in Calgary. Luckily, they’ve only allowed 16 goals in that span, so they’ve managed to go 3-1-2.

Washington has gone UNDER 6.5 in seven straight games, and Utah has gone UNDER in five of its last nine contests. Logan Thompson has been locked in between the pipes for Washington, so this should be another UNDER game tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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