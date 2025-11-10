Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Predators-Rangers, Jackets-Oilers, Panthers-Knights)
The NHL starts the week off with a modest four-game slate on Monday night. It’s a nice breather after 21 games over the last two days.
The New York Islanders head to New Jersey for a Metropolitan matchup against the Devils to kick off the slate, and the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers to close things out.
My best bets for Monday night are looking at a low-scoring game in the Big Apple, a high-scoring affair in Edmonton, and the Golden Knights as home favorites.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 9.
NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Predators vs. Rangers UNDER 5.5 (-105)
- Blue Jackets vs. Oilers OVER 6.5 (-125)
- Golden Knights (-142) vs. Panthers
Predators vs. Rangers UNDER 5.5 (-105)
The New York Ranges are making history at home this season, but it’s not the type of history they want to be making. They’ve been shut out in five of seven games at Madison Square Garden thus far, including a 5-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday night.
Fortunately, the Rangers have been great on the road and their goaltending has been able to keep them in games. They allow just 2.50 goals per game, scoring 2.19, to go under in 11 of 16 contests thus far, and the Predators trend that way as well.
Nashville has also struggled to score, with 2.53 goals per game but 3.47 against. Still, the Preds have gone under in 10 of 17 games, and that should continue at MSG.
Blue Jackets vs. Oilers OVER 6.5 (-125)
The Edmonton Oilers are coming off an embarrassing 9-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday night. It was their third straight loss, but they finally get a bit of a reprieve with the Blue Jackets coming to town.
Columbus has also lost three straight to begin its road trip, allowing 12 goals in that span.
The Oilers have had plenty of problems on defense and in net, but they’re capable of putting up a handful of goals against the Blue Jackets.
Both teams are in the middle of the pack in terms of goals for, and towards the bottom in goals against. This should be a high-scoring game in Edmonton tonight.
Golden Knights (-142) vs. Panthers
The Florida Panthers are treading water through multiple injuries early in the season, but that’s largely due to their 5-1-1 home record. They’re just 2-6-0 on the road, and conclude their road trip in Vegas on Monday night.
The Golden Knights are typically a great home team, but are just 4-2-2 at home thus far.
I expect Vegas to get back to its winning ways at home against a Panthers team that has struggled mightily on the road.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.