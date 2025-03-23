Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Rockets)
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has missed the team's last three games with ankle and elbow injuries, and he's been ruled out once again on Sunday with an ankle issue.
This is a major blow to the Nuggets, as Jokic is once again an MVP candidate this season. Denver is just 3-6 in the nine games that he's missed, and it's fallen two games back of the Houston Rockets in the standings.
Denver is also set as a 7.5-point underdog one the road against the Rockets, who have won their last nine games.
With Jokic out, here's how bettors should target the Nuggets in the prop market tonight.
Best Nuggets Prop Bet With Nikola Jokic Out
- Jamal Murray OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jamal Murray is a great prop target tonight:
Nikola Jokic will not play for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, which should open up a major role for Jamal Murray, who played over 35 minutes in his last game – his first back from an ankle injury.
Murray is averaging 21.3 points per game this season, and he should be the focal point of the offense with Jokic out. While Houston has an elite defense, Murray did have a 22-point game on just 14 shots against them earlier this season.
The star guard should get plenty of looks in this matchup, and with this prop set well below his season average, I believe he’s worth a play tonight.
