North Carolina State State vs. Clemson Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 4
North Carolina State travels to Clemson to open up ACC play, but will have a new starting quarterback as big underogs.
CJ Bailey will make his first college start against the Tigers in Death Valley and the Wolfpack are saddled as massive underdogs. Will Dave Doeren's team be able to craft a game plan that can keep this game close?
Let's look at last year's matchup between the two and see if NC State has a puncher's chance.
North Carolina State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
Moneyline
Total: 47..5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Carolina State vs. Clemson Final Score Prediction
The big news out of this one is that the Wolfpack will be starting freshman CJ Bailey in place of Grayson McCall.
While NC State may be set to fall short of its lofty goals this season, the team has been able to remain competitive with Clemson in the past, as recently as last season. Can the defense travel to Death Valley and compete with the Tigers? Here’s what we said in our betting preview.
I’m not sure which side of the coin the Tigers land on when looking at its first two games, but it’s hard to look past Tony Gibson’s 3-3-5 defense limiting Cade Klubnik and the Tigers offense to 17 points in Raleigh last season on only 364 yards.
NC State won that game with only 202 yards, 24-17 in a game that closed with a total of 43.5. While Clemson’s pass catching group is in better shape this season, I’m not sold that this team is going to be pouring it on offensively against above average defenses like the Wolfpack.
While the market has shifted considerably on the freshman quarterback drawing the start, I believe the under is where the value lies given the conservative game script.
Bailey will likely be up against it, but I do believe that NC State can stick to a conservative gameplan and lean on its defense to make this score line respectable.
Final Score Prediction: Clemson 27, North Carolina State 13
