Northern Iowa vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round
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The St. John's Red Storm won the Big East regular season and tournament titles for the second-straight season, and will now head into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed.
That means they face Northern Iowa, a 12 seed from the Missouri Valley Conference. A 12 v 5 matchup is a popular upset spot, but do the Panthers have the game to compete with St. John's? That's the question I'm here to answer.
Northern Iowa vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Northern Iowa +9.5 (-104)
- St. John's -9.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Northern Iowa +390
- St. John's -530
Total
- OVER 131.5 (-110)
- UNDER 131.5 (-110)
Northern Iowa vs. St. John's How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 20
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Viejas Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Northern Iowa Record: 23-12
- St. John's Record: 28-6
Northern Iowa vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- Northern Iowa is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- Northern Iowa has lost five straight games against Big East opponents
- St. John's is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 9-1 in St. John's last 10 games
Northern Iowa vs. St. John's Best Prop Bet
- Zuby Ejiofor 8+ Rebounds (+102)
If there's one area of the game that St. John's has a chance to dominate in, it's on the glass. Northern Iowa ranks just 249th in the country in rebounding rate, grabbing 48.8% of available boards. That could lead to a big day for St. John's top rebounder, Zuby Ejiofor. He's averaging 7.1 rebounds per game this season.
Northern Iowa vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick
In the Round of 64 edition of the Road to the Final Four, I broke down why I'm taking the points with Northern Iowa:
Northern Iowa plays more of a St. John's style of basketball than Saint John's does. The Panthers rank last in adjusted tempo amongst all tournament teams, and their top 10-ranking in defensive efficiency is going to give the Red Storm some headaches.
On top of that, Saint John's has experienced some shooting issues at times this season and currently rank 193rd in effective field goal percentage. That's well below Northern Iowa, which ranks 64th.
A low-paced defensive game is going to make it tough for St. John's to cover a double-digit spread
Pick: Northern Iowa +9.5 (-104)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets