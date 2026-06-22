Norway vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

A pivotal game in Group I is set to go down on Monday night when Norway takes on Senegal.

With France heavily favored against Iraq earlier in the day, Norway will have to win its match to set up a winner-take-all match against the French. Meanwhile, Senegal may need to get at least a point to help their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Norway vs. Senegal Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Norway +125

Senegal +210

Draw +240

Total

OVER 2.5 (-104)

UNDER 2.5 (-122)

Norway vs. Senegal How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Norway record: 1-0-0

Senegal record: 0-0-1

Norway vs. Senegal History and Tournament Results

These two teams have played against each other just once. The match was an international friendly in 2006. Senegal won the match by a score of 2-1.

Norway

Norway overpowered Iraq in its opening match, winning by a score of 4-1 behind two goals by Erling Haaland. Their forwards are going to continue to be a problem for every team the Norwegians face.

Senegal

Senegal had a tough draw in its opening match, having to take on France. Senegal dropped a 3-1 decision to the 2018 World Cup winners.

Norway vs. Senegal Best Prop Bet

Martin Odegaard Anytime Goal (+550)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Martin Odegaard to find the back of the net:

I don't know if you noticed, but betting on someone other than a team's star forward is my game plan for goal scorer bets today. Once again, we're going to avoid Norway's top striker, Erling Haaland, and instead bet on Martin Odegaard. He had 55 touches for Norway in its first game, including a shot which produced an expected goal of 0.04. If you want someone with longer odds to score today, Odegaard is an interesting option.

Norway vs. Senegal Prediction and Best Bet

I love that we can bet on Norway at plus-money on the three-way moneyline. I broke down the pick in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

I don't know if there's a team outside of the upper echelon of countries that's going to be able to slow down this Norway offensive attack. You have to take their expected goals with a grain of salt. Sure, they had just 0.39 expected goals against Iraq, but Erling Haaland is such an elite finisher that he's going to capitalize on the large majority of his scoring chances. Norway's defense also looked better than expected in its first match.

Meanwhile, Senegal's offensive performance was putrid. They had -0.27 expected goals against France, the second-worst amongst all teams in the opening round. The offensive advantage Norway has in this match is enough for me to bet on them at +126 on the three-way moneyline.

Pick: Norway +125 via FanDuel

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