Norway vs. Switzerland Prediction and Odds for Men's Curling Bronze Medal Game

The Swiss men's curling team had a flawless round-robin, sporting an undefeated 9-0 record, earning itself the No. 1 seed heading into the semi-final. How did they get awarded for that? By having to face the top-ranked team in the world, Great Britain.

Great Britain had a subpar round-robin, going just 5-4 and barely squeaking into the semi-final, but that didn't make them any less tough. They'd go on to defeat Switzerland 8-5, knocking the Swiss down to the bronze medal game. They'll face Norway for the right to stand on the podium on Friday. Meanwhile, Great Britain will face Canada in the gold medal game.

In this article, I'm going to break down the odds and my best bet for the bronze medal showdown.

Norway vs. Switzerland Curling Bronze Medal Game Odds

Moneyline

Norway +285

Switzerland -400

Total

OVER 11.5 (-138)

UNDER 11.5 (+108)

Norway vs. Switzerland Curling Bronze Medal Game Prediction

It wasn't a fluke that Switzerland went undefeated in round-robin play. Yannick Schwaller's team is the No. 2-ranked men's curling team on the planet, and No. 3 according to KenPom. Let's not underestimate them in this spot just because they fell to Great Britain in the semi-finals.

Norway is nowhere near Switzerland in the rankings. Madnus Ramsfjell's team ranks 16th in the world and 26th according to KenPom. The Swiss also blew past the Norwegians in their round-robin matchup, winning by a score of 10-4.

Not only do I think Switzerland wins this game, but I think they win pick

Prediction: Switzerland -2.5 (-102)

