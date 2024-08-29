Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish start their 2024 season with a tough road matchup in College Station, Texas against the Texas A&M Aggies and Conner Weigman.
With Jimbo Fisher out, the Aggies are looking to get off to a hot start in Week 1, and they’re favored at home after some major line movement in this game.
College Football Betting Expert Reed Wallach broke down this game for us here, and we’re going to use his analysis to attempt to do one of the hardest things when betting on football: predict the final score.
Let’s dive in.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame +3 (-112)
- Texas A&M -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: +124
- Texas A&M: -148
Total
- 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
After opening as road favorites, Notre Dame is now a field goal underdog due to injury concerns on the offensive line.
“[First-round pick Joe] Alt’s replacement, Charles Jagusah suffered a torn pectoral muscle that will cost him the season,” Wallach wrote. “Against a top-flight defensive line that ranked fifth in tackles for loss, third in line yards, and fourth in EPA/Rush, Notre Dame’s new-look offense may be up against it with injuries in the trenches.”
With A&M looking to protect home field, should we expect the Aggies to win and cover?
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Final Score Prediction
It’s interesting to see so much line movement in this game, and Wallach picked the Aggies to win and cover in his preview.
So, how does that impact the score, especially with a lower total at 46?
Texas A&M comes in far more complete on offense in Klein’s offensive system that thrived at Kansas State. Given the current makeup of each team, I believe the Aggies come in with an edge, and Klein’s ability to scheme up run plays can open up the passing game later on.
The low total checks with the style of game I expect, a high-level chess match that may lack explosive plays early. With the Fighting Irish struggling to hold up offensively with a patchwork offensive line, I expect we see the Aggies push ahead and lean on the ground game while avoiding giving an elite Notre Defense (top 10 in EPA/Play in its own right last season) any sort of openings.
If Texas A&M can win up front, it could be tough sledding for a Notre Dame offense that is playing in one of the tougher road environments in college football.
Give me the Aggies to win this one!
Final Score Prediction: Texas A&M 20, Notre Dame 13
