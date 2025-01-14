Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 21
Revenge will be on Liverpool’s mind on Tuesday when the two best teams in the Premier League this season will square off in game week 21. Nottingham Forest remains the only team to have beaten Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League combined this season. Considering how dominant the Reds have been the rest of the season, Forest’s Week 4 victory at Anfield looks that much more impressive.
It’s not like Liverpool needs that extra motivation. Nottingham Forest is only six points behind first-place Liverpool and another upset win would turn the Nottinghamshire side’s Cinderella story into a serious title challenge.
Nottingham Forest has won six straight games, including against worthy opponents in Manchester United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Brentford. They haven’t conceded a single goal in their last four outings. They continue to have an elite defense as one of only two PL teams allowing less than one goal per game.
Nuno Espirito Santo has been able to build a dangerous counter-attacking team in Nottingham. They have no interest in possession. They just defend well and go out in transition with the unstoppable pace of Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi and the impressive playmaking of Morgan Gibbs-White. Chris Wood is having a career season with 12 goals already. What they have been able to accomplish without elite talent is nothing short of a minor miracle.
They will be facing their toughest test yet against Liverpool. Can Arne Slot devise a plan to come away with another impressive road win and further cement their status as heavy championship favorites? Or will the title race tighten as we head into the final four months of the season?
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Nottingham Forest: +390
Draw: +310
Liverpool: -155
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -176
Under 2.5: +130
Over 3.5: +146
Under 3.5: -178
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -168
No: +132
Double Chance:
Nottingham Forest or Draw: +115
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: The City Ground, Nottinghamshire, UK
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
It is easy to pick the side that hasn’t lost a game outside of the Carabao Cup since September 2024. Liverpool has been the best team in Europe all season and they are showing no signs of slowing down. They scored 11 goals in their last two road games and despite Mo Salah still waiting for his contract extension, he continues to perform at a best player in the world level.
At the same time, it’s hard not to respect what Nottingham Forest has done this season. They have been a thorn on everyone’s side this season and have been an extremely tough team to beat.
Nottingham Forest’s run this season is very similar to Leicester’s shocking title in 2016. A team expected to be in the relegation zone before the season is defying all odds with a group of misfits and castaways that struggled in the Premier League previously.
The most impressive thing about Espirito Santo’s side is how everyone knows their roles and exactly what they want to do and execute them perfectly.
What makes this matchup so intriguing is that those exact words can be used to describe Arne Slot’s Liverpool.
When the two most defensively solid sides in the league are facing each other, one should not expect too many goals. Forest will stay compact, defend deep, let Liverpool control possession, and try to use their speed to exploit spaces. Liverpool will be very well aware of the dangers Hudson-Odoi (who scored the only goal in the first matchup between these two teams), Elanga, and Gibbs-White pose on the counter.
As a result, a more cautious approach can be expected from Liverpool to avoid a costly defeat. This could turn this game into a low-scoring affair. Under 3.5 at -178 is a safer choice but let’s take a risk here.
Pick: Under 2.5: +130
